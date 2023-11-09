Kings of Leon to headline F1 British Grand Prix Opening Concert

Kings of Leon. Picture: Press

The Nashville rockers are set to play a bill-topping show at Silverstone in July next year.

Kings of Leon have been confirmed to play the 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix Opening Concert.

The Nashville rockers - made up of Caleb, Nathan, Matthew and Jared Followill - will top the bill at the Northamptonshire course on Thursday 4th July 2024.

The Use Somebody rockers join previously announced acts Stormzy, Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics and Rudimental who will play the Friday, Saturday and Sundays respectively, as part of Silverstone's four-day festival line-up.

Kings of Leon will play the Formula 1 British Grand Prix Opening Concert. Picture: Press

Silverstone’s Commercial Director Nick Read said: “We are incredibly excited to have global icons Kings of Leon join our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix. Our long-term ambition has always been to attract the biggest and best artists in the world to Silverstone to put on a spectacular show for the British fans.

“With Kings of Leon now joining Stormzy, Rudimental and Pete Tong on next year’s line-up, it’s fair to say the 2024 British Grand Prix is going to be bigger and better than ever before!”

Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody at BST Hyde Park

It's not the first time the Nashville rockers have helped bring music and sports together.

This year saw the Molly Chambers rockers play the home of Wrexham AFC over the Bank Holiday Weekend on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th May 2023.

Special guests on the night included Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones' side project Far From Saints.

Their upcoming F1 concert marks the band's first scheduled show of 2024 so far.

