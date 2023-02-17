Kelly Jones' Far From Saints side project announces debut live show

Far From Saints will embark on their first live date this year. Picture: Sophia French/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Stereophonics frontman's new project have announced their debut show in London. Find out where they're playing and how to buy tickets.

Kelly Jones' far from Saints have announced their debut gig.

Earlier this year, the Stereophonics frontman revealed his side project, which is completed by Patty Lynn and Dwight Baker of The Wind and The Wave, and now they have shared their first live date.

The band will play Hackney's EartH venue on 5th June 2023, with tickets on sale now.

Pleased to announce our 1st show at @EartHackney in London on 5th June!

Tix on sale Fri 17th Feb at 9am: https://t.co/0nGR8htbdu



"Like starting over… our first show at EartH Theatre will be a brand new and exciting experience that we can’t wait to share with you all". Kelly pic.twitter.com/GBQ2pYqXvt — Far From Saints (@farfromsaints) February 15, 2023

The first taste of material for the band came in the form of Let's Turn This Back Around, which sees Kelly take a softer approach to vocals and blend his voice with Patty Lynn's perfectly.

Watch the official video for the track below:

Speaking of how the new band came together, he revealed: "Well it began just before lockdown. I was doing a solo tour actually and I had some friends who were from Austin, Texas, a band called The Wind and The Wave.

"They toured with us back in 2013 during the Graffiti on the train tour and I always loved Patty Lynne’s voice and as soon as they came over we started jamming a couple songs and we did that Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks cover on stage one night and they said, ‘We’ve got to do something together', because I always loved the music, but I’ve never really collaborated or written with anybody before.”

He added: “So we started writing a few songs in the dressing rooms and in hotel rooms and stuff like that and before we knew it, we had a bunch of songs.

“It was great. I’ve always wanted to make a Nashville kind of album, really. It’s not just that, obviously, but that’s the quintessential route to the idea in my mind.”

Despite the new venture, Kelly assured fans that it didn't spell the end for Stereophonics.

"There’s no breaking up for the band or anything," he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell. "It’s like for me, after 25 years of doing it and all that work, I wanna show other sides of what I want to try creatively."

He explained: "We just left it playing The Principality Stadium, [scored a] number one record, lots of A-List singles on the radio... It’s a good place to just have a little holiday from it and try some other bits and pieces in between, but there’s no fear that we’re not going to come back and do what we do…”

He added: “I’ve got a bunch of songs I’ve got for [Stereophonics] and I’m keeping them in the back pocket until we’re ready to do it again.”

