Kasabian share The Wall track, which will be played before the Women's Euro 2022 final

By Jenny Mensah

The Leicester rockers have shared the last new music before the release of The Alchemist's Euphoria.

Kasabian have shared a new single called The Wall.

Taking to social media, Serge Pizzorno and co shared the "special" track, writing: "Here we go!!! this is is a special one, last piece of new music before the entirety of The Alchemist’s Euphoria is revealed! The Wall is out, we hope you can vibe to it."

🔊Here we go!!! this is is a special one, last piece of new music before the entirety of The Alchemist’s Euphoria is revealed! 🧪🧪. The Wall is out, we hope you can vibe to it❤️❤️.https://t.co/i16lZuy1mT pic.twitter.com/RkaNjbw1gW — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 29, 2022

Speaking about the track, Pizzorno revealed: "‘The Wall was written probably a year ago, maybe even longer. Originally, it was about having a hangover, so it started off a little bit as a joke, but it doesn’t mean that anymore.”

He added: "It’s weird you start at one place in your head and then as you finish it and read it back you go ‘Actually no, you know what…’

"It’s perfect for this album. You hit a fucking wall, but you get back up again."

The band also revealed that their very first performance of The Wall will be used ahead of the Women's Euro 2022 final, where England will face off against Germany for the title.

The band said: "We are incredibly proud that the first performance of The Wall will be used for the Euros Final on Sunday

@lionesses @wembleystadium. Come on lionesses, what a trip this has been".

The song can be heard on BBC One from 3.50pm on Sunday 31st July.

We are incredibly proud that the first performance of The Wall will be used for the Euros Final on Sunday @lionesses @wembleystadium. Come on lionesses, what a trip this has been🙌🙌#weuro2022



Tune in to @BBCOne at 3:50pm on Sunday for the Women’s euro Final-England V Germany. pic.twitter.com/S5EAeYwAjD — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) July 29, 2022

The moving new single follows the release of ALYGATYR, SCRIPTVRE and Chemicals from the new album, which will be released on 12th August 2022.

The record marks the first studio release since the band's departure of Tom Meighan

