Peter Crouch says joining Kasabian on stage was one of his "finest moments"

Peter Crouch talks jumping on the stage with Kasabian at Isle of Wight festival. Picture: 1. Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty 2. Radio X

By Jenny Mensah

The former footballer talked about appearing on stage during the band's headline set at Isle Of Wight festival, admitting he "absolutely loved it".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peter Crouch has talked about the moment he joined Kasabian on stage.

The Leicester rockers played a headline set at Isle of Wight festival last week, and though Peter Crouch has played football for his country, he admits joining Serge Pizzorno and co is up there with one of his "finest moments".

Asked about the moment by Radio X's Toby Tarrant, he gushed: "I'm going to say it was one of my finest moments. I absolutely loved it.

"He came down and sort of gestured to me and I was like a coiled spring at that time".

Watch him in action below:

The former footballer added: "When you score a goal, it's the best feeling in the world, but you just walk back to the halfway line and you start again. I was like, 'This is awesome!"

Asked if being a rockstar is the only job that's better than being a footballer, he revealed: "You know, I know Serge quite a bit and we've always discussed it and [...] I'd be like 'Ah, imagine headlining Glastonbury though?'

"And he goes, 'Yeah but mate, imagine scoring for England?' We've had those conversations and then I obviously can't thank him enough because he's given me the opportunity to have a go at it."

Crouchy also humoured Toby and played his game Crouch Potato, in which he had to decipher if Toby had read out a name of an obcsure band or a type of potato.

Find out how they got on below:

READ MORE: