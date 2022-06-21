Kasabian share aftermath of night out in CHEMICALS video

Kasabian star in their Chemicals video. Picture: YouTube/Kasabian

The Leicester rockers have shared the official visuals for the track, which is taken from their forthcoming album, The Alchemist’s Euphoria.

Kasabian have dropped the official video for their CHEMICALS single.

The track, which was our former Radio X Record of the Week, has been given a visual titled "3:21am in Les-tah," which sees Serge and co in the city after what looks like a night out.

The trippy promo sees the new frontman perform to camera as his eyes enlarge right before our eyes.

“It is me telling myself that it is going to be okay” Serge previously said of the track. “It was me seeing myself in those few weeks when everything kicked off.

"It's the future me saying to that person: 'This is shit, but don't worry, it will get better.’ So having a song about talking to yourself is universal, I think. We all have to find a way to deal with the complications, the mess and the mortality of life.”

CHEMICALS is the latest cut to come from the band's The Alchemist's Euphoria, which is released on 5th August and includes SCRIPTVRE and ALYGATYR.

On the album, Serge said: "One thing about this record I feel over the other ones is it definitely feels like a body of work that belongs together. It was a beautiful moment in mastering hearing it as a piece. I think it really holds up in our seven albums….The Magnificent Seven".

Meanwhile, the band have been wowing fans with their energetic sets, which has seen them support Liam Gallagher at his Knebworth dates and play the likes of Neighbourhood Weekender and Isle of Wight Festival.

Now, they're headed out on more UK dates this winter, which include a show at London's Alexandra Palace.

See Kasabian's 2022 new UK Tour dates: