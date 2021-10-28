Watch Kasabian debut ALYGATYR live at homecoming show in Leicester

Kasabian debut ALYGATYR live in Leicester. Picture: Luke Brennan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co played their new single at Leicester's De Montford Hall to a hometown crowd. Watch it here and find out what they played.

Kasabian made a return to the stage this month and now they have played their first homecoming gig.

Taking to Leicester's De Montford Hall, the band played a 17-song strong set, which included the first live outing of their ALYGATYR single.

Introducing the track, Serge Pizzorno said: "Right we’re gonna play a new one. We’ve saved it for tonight. We’re playing it for the first time, especially for you."

Watch them in action in a video shared on YouTube here:

ALYGATYR marks the first slice of new material for the band and their first music since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan.

Written by Serge Pizzorno, produced by Serge and Fraser T Smith, and mixed by Spike Stent, ALYGATYR represents an exciting new chapter for the band.

The single sees Serge up front delivering just over three minutes of the adrenaline-fuelled anthem, which still has that classic Kasabian trademark swagger.

The Eez-Eh outfit will now head to Bournemouth, Southampton and Bristol before playing two dates at London's o2 Academy Brixton next week.

The band are also booked for next year's Neighbourhood Weekender and Spanish festival, Benicassim.

See Kasabian's setlist at Leicester's De Montford Hall on 27 October 2021:

Club Foot Ill Ray (The King) Underdog You’re in Love With a Psycho ALYGATYR Bumblebeee Shoot the Runner Stevie I.D. Pinch Roller Treat Empire Switchblade Smiles Vlad the Impaler’

Encore:

15: Happiness

16. L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

17. Fire

