When is the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final? Everything you need to know and how to watch

England have reached the finals of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

England are through to the finals in the UEFA Women's Euros 2022. Find out when the match takes place, who they face off against and how to watch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

England's Lionesses are through to the final of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 and the nation couldn't be prouder.

After a glorious 4-0 victory against Sweden at Bramhall Lane, Leah Williamson and co are set to continue their bid to be crowned overall winners of the competition.

Their match against the Swedes pulled in a record audience of 9.3 million viewers, so there's no doubt even more will tune in for the final.

Find out everything we know about the Women's Euro 2022 final so far, including when it takes place, who will play England in the final and how to watch it live.

When is the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final?

The Women's Euro 2022 final kicks off on Sunday 31st July at 5pm.

Who's playing the Women's Euro 2022 final?

England will be facing off against long-standing rivals Germany in the Women's UEFA Euro 2022 final.

How to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final:

The UEFA Women's final will air on BBC One, iPlayer or the BBC Sport website, with coverage starting from 4pm.

Are there still tickets for the Women's final?

Tickets for the final on Sunday have been sold out since the start of the tournament. However, a limited number of additional tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning on the UEFA website.