Kasabian announce The Alchemist's Euphoria album and SCRIPTVRE single

Kasabian have announced their new album. Picture: Neil Bradford/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co have announced their first new album since the departure of Tom Meighan and shared the official video for SCRIPTVRE.

Kasabian have announced their seventh studio The Alchemist's Euphoria will be set for release on 5th August.

Along with the album news, which will mark their first record since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan, comes brand new single, SCRIPTVRE, which sees the band take on a new direction.

Watch the video for their new single:

Speaking to NME about the track, Serge Pizzorno said: "It feels like a new era, like we’re entering the ring so move everyone out of the way."

Talking about its influences, he added: "It has this huge sound that came from me bouncing off Kanye and old ‘70s soul cuts from digging in crates. There’s a euphoric, beautiful arms-in-the-air moment then goes back to this ferocious, heavy beat. It’s in your face."

SCRIPTVRE follows the release of their adrenaline-fuelled ALYGATYR anthem last year, which the band gave its live debut at their hometown show in Leicester.

Talking about their upcoming album, which is set for release this summer, Serge admitted it “takes some pretty obscure turns".

“The album has a big, epic sound but with a personal touch as well,” he said. “There are some softer edges alongside the massive parts. As a whole, it’s a beautiful thing and the most cohesive record we’ve ever made. It’s an emotional trip."

"It has a very universal feeling about forks in the road and which way you’re going to go. You’re a ship in the harbour – are you going to stay in the harbour, or do what a shop is supposed to do and get in the fucking sea, man? Go and ride as many waves as possible and see where you end up. It’s about dealing with that.”

Kasabian's The Alchemist's Euphoria album is released this summer. Picture: Press

Pre-order Kasabian's new album The Alchemist's Euphoria here.

Meanwhile, Kasabian are set for epic live dates this summer, supporting Liam Gallagher's Knebworth dates and headline sets at the likes of Tramlines Festival, Neighbourhood Weekender, Benicassim and more.

