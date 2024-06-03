Liam Gallagher shares official highlights video from first Definitely Maybe tour date
3 June 2024, 14:44 | Updated: 3 June 2024, 15:05
The former Oasis frontman has shared a sizzle reel of the first date on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.
Liam Gallagher has shared a highlights video from the first night of his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.
The Oasis rocker kicked-off the much-anticipated dates this Saturday (1st June) at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, where he treated fans to a 20-track set which included tracks from the album as well as B-sides from era.
Watch his official wrap up of the night, which he shared alongside the caption: "Sheffield it’s been too f***ing long
"1.6.24".
The night itself saw Liam cover the Noel-sung track and Royle Family theme tune Half The World Away, which he dedicated to his older sibling.
Watch our footage of the moment below:
Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away
The Manchester rocker also performed the Oasis demo version of Lock All The Doors, which went on to become a Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds single.
LIAM GALLAGHER SINGING LOCK ALL THE DOORS!!! (oasis version)— 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) June 1, 2024
Source: https://t.co/aGiyvvroTV pic.twitter.com/KC647bhtLQ
Liam took to Twitter shortly after the gig to praise the city, writing: "Sheffield you was and always will be BIBLICAL go easy you mad heads LG x".
Sheffield you was and always will be BIBLICAL go easy you mad heads LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 1, 2024
See Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary setlist at Sheffield on 1st June 2024:
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- Columbia
- Shakermaker (first time performed by an Oasis member since 2001)
- Up In The Sky (first time performed by an Oasis member since 1995)
- Digsy's Dinner (first time performed by an Oasis member since 1995))
- Bring It On Down (First time live since 2018)
- Cloudburst (first time performed by an Oasis member since 1994)
- I Will Believe (first time performed by an Oasis member since 1994)
- Half The World Away (fist time ever performed by Liam and dedicated to Noel Gallagher)
- D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman? (firs time live since 2018)
- Fade Away
- Lock All The Doors (the demo version; first time sung live by Liam)
- (It's Good) To Be Free
- Whatever
- Cigarettes And Alcohol
- Married With Children
Encore:
- Supersonic
- Slide Away
- Live Forever
Encore 2:
- I Am The Walrus (First time performed by Liam solo)
Liam Gallagher continues his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates in Cardiff tonight (Monday 3rd June). See the remainder of his tour dates below:
- Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support
- Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
- Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support
- Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support
- Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support
- Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support
- Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support
- Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival
- Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -
- Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support
- Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024
- Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024
Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.