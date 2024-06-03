Liam Gallagher shares official highlights video from first Definitely Maybe tour date

Liam Gallagher at The Troxy, London in 2024. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/WireImage/Getty

The former Oasis frontman has shared a sizzle reel of the first date on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has shared a highlights video from the first night of his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.

The Oasis rocker kicked-off the much-anticipated dates this Saturday (1st June) at Sheffield's Utilita Arena, where he treated fans to a 20-track set which included tracks from the album as well as B-sides from era.

Watch his official wrap up of the night, which he shared alongside the caption: "Sheffield it’s been too f***ing long

"1.6.24".

The night itself saw Liam cover the Noel-sung track and Royle Family theme tune Half The World Away, which he dedicated to his older sibling.

Watch our footage of the moment below:

Liam Gallagher - Half The World Away

The Manchester rocker also performed the Oasis demo version of Lock All The Doors, which went on to become a Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds single.

LIAM GALLAGHER SINGING LOCK ALL THE DOORS!!! (oasis version)

Source: https://t.co/aGiyvvroTV pic.twitter.com/KC647bhtLQ — 𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤𝙨 (@oasis_videos) June 1, 2024

Liam took to Twitter shortly after the gig to praise the city, writing: "Sheffield you was and always will be BIBLICAL go easy you mad heads LG x".

Sheffield you was and always will be BIBLICAL go easy you mad heads LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 1, 2024

See Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary setlist at Sheffield on 1st June 2024:

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Columbia

Shakermaker (first time performed by an Oasis member since 2001)

Up In The Sky (first time performed by an Oasis member since 1995)

Digsy's Dinner (first time performed by an Oasis member since 1995))

Bring It On Down (First time live since 2018)

Cloudburst (first time performed by an Oasis member since 1994)

I Will Believe (first time performed by an Oasis member since 1994)

Half The World Away (fist time ever performed by Liam and dedicated to Noel Gallagher)

D'Yer Wanna Be A Spaceman? (firs time live since 2018)

Fade Away

Lock All The Doors (the demo version; first time sung live by Liam)

(It's Good) To Be Free

Whatever

Cigarettes And Alcohol

Married With Children

Encore:

Supersonic

Slide Away

Live Forever

Encore 2:

I Am The Walrus (First time performed by Liam solo)

Liam Gallagher continues his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates in Cardiff tonight (Monday 3rd June). See the remainder of his tour dates below:

Monday 3rd June 2024: Cardiff Utilita Arena- Cast as support

Thursday 6th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Friday 7th June 2024: London The O2 - The View as support

Monday 10th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Tuesday 11th June 2024: London The O2 - Cast as support

Saturday 15th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Sunday 16th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 19th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Thursday 20th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro - The View as support

Sunday 23rd June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Monday 24th June 2024: Dublin 3Arena - Cast as support

Thursday 27th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Wednesday 28th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live - Cast as support

Friday 12th July 2024: Glasgow Green, TRNSMT Festival

Sunday 14th July 2024: Thomond Park, Limerick -

Friday 16th August 2024: VITAL, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast - Kasabian as support

Friday 23rd August 2024: Richfield Avenue, Reading Festival 2024

Saturday 24th August 2024: Bramham Park, Leeds Festival 2024

Visit Liam Gallagher's official website for more info.