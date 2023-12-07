Serge Pizzorno teases "joyous, big tune" Happenings album and "Kasabian happenings all over the world"

By Jenny Mensah

The Kasabian frontman confirmed the band's new Happenings album is complete and they plan to tour it with special gigs next year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Serge Pizzorno have tease that Kasabian's new album will be "joyous" and full of "big tunes".

This week, the band announced that their eighth studio album will be called Happenings and released next year.

Asked about the record, which Serge revealed was inspired by the gigs put on by psychedelic bands in the '60s, he told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan: ""So the late 60s, like Hawkwind you’d have psychedelic happenings [...], so with that in mind, we’re going to do Kasabian happenings all over the world."

He added: "This album was made during sort of touring, which we’ve never really done before and that’s kind of fed into this joyous, huge, big tune album and from it we’re gonna do our own happenings, so it made sense that’s what the album is gonna be called.”

As for the progress on the album itself, he teased: "The album’s finished, so I’m off for Christmas. Got two days left to mix, album’s finished, coming out next year and and then that’s me done."

The band are also set to return to Leicester for a homecoming gig at Victoria Park for Summer Solstice II on 6th July 2024, 10 years on from their Summer Solstice I gig.

Looking back at the milestone show, the ALYGATYR singer said it was like his city was celebrating a "World Cup win".

"It was just that amazing feeling of inviting everyone from your town," he recalled. "People coming from literally all over the world."

He added: "No one really knew what to plan for, so from about 12 o’clock all the pubs round the area just run out of booze, so landlords were shipping out, like going to Sainsbury’s and Asda getting cans to sell... and then it carried on to half 4 in the morning. The city centre was just alive. Like a World Cup win or something. There was people in the fountains. It was crazy."

Serge Pizzorno on Kasabian playing Leicester

2024 will also mark 20 years since the release of Kasbian's self-titled debut, but asked if they have plans to mark the milestone with special gigs, the rocker replied: "The reason why we’re still around 20 years on is because we’ve sort of pushed forward, made new records and made new memories, so I think you know next year there’s gonna be a new record... We may do something, but we’ve got this huge gig in Leicester".

Summer Solstice II, which takes place next year, will also see the band make good on their plans to return to the city in 2020, which were quashed by COVID-19.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set from the rockers - completed by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - as well as material from their forthcoming album, which is expected to be released in Summer 2024.

The gig will see support on the night from special guests Kaiser Chiefs, with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale here from Friday 8th December at 9.30am.

Kasabian: Soundcheck To Stage

The story behind Kasabian's band name