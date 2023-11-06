Latitude Festival 2024: headliners, line up & tickets

Latitude Festival will return for 2024. Picture: Sarah Koury/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Henham Park festival has announced its first act for 2024. Find out who's performing, when it takes place and how to buy tickets.

Barclaycard Presents Latitude Festival has announced its first headliners for 2024.

The festival, which takes place in Suffolk's idyllic Henham Park has confirmed Duran Duran will headline in a UK festival exclusive next year.

Find out everything we know about Latitude so far, including what date it takes place, who joins the 80s pop icons on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

When is Latitude Festival 2024?

Latitude Festival takes place from 25th July - 28th July 2023 in Henham Park, Suffolk.

Duran Duran are the first headliners confirmed for Latitude 2024. Picture: Stephanie Pistel

Who is headlining Latitude 2024?

Duran Duran have been confirmed as headliners for Latitude Festival so far. The iconic British group will play a career-spanning set.

Duran Duran’s John Taylor said: "We are excited to be making Latitude our sole UK performance next summer. It’s a great festival, and it’s been a long time since Duran have been in that part of the country. In fact, it’s our first time ever in Suffolk. We are riding high on the reception our new Danse Macabre album has received, and looking forward to bringing music from that record, all the way back to our 1981 debut album. See you there!"

Who's on the Latitude 2024 line-up?

Duran Duran have been confirmed on the line-up so far. A further line-up announcement is scheduled for later this year.

Latitude Festival returns for 2024 and tickets are available now. Picture: Lindsay Melbourne/Press

Melvin Benn, Latitude’s Festival Director, said of the nnouncement: "Duran Duran's fusion of artistry and innovation seamlessly resonates with Latitude's commitment to curate a multifaceted cultural experience. Celebrated for their iconic style, ground-breaking music, and a consistent string of chart-topping hits, the band have unquestionably left their mark on both the music and fashion realms. With their ongoing evolution and the ability to transcend musical boundaries, the band's mesmerising live performances make them an ideal fit for the Latitude festival."

Are Latitude 2024 tickets on sale?

Weekend tickets at Latitude Festival are on sale now. Visit latitudefestival.com/tickets to find out more.

