Serge Pizzorno: Kasabian's Call single is "built for festivals and big shows"

Serge Pizzorno on Kasabian's new song Call

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno has discussed Kasabian's new Call single and their "psycho-pop" Happenings album.

Kasabian unveiled their Call single today (Wednesday 21st February) as well as the details of their Happenings album and Serge Pizzorno has revealed why it's made for people "going crazy".

The Leicester rockers have delivered a blistering dance anthem in the form of the 2:30 track and their frontman has described it as being made for "big shows," while hinting that it could come to a festival near you.

Speaking about the song's "drop" to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan, he said: "It's very much designed to build you into that frenzy".

"It's 28 minutes long," he said of the album. "So it's super direct. It's a sort of psycho-pop. It's a wild little record and Call was the first thing that people are going to hear. It was the first song written for it."

"It's just built for festivals and big shows" added the Leicester showman. "Big, big shows. People on shoulders, going crazy."

Watch the official video for Kasabian's Call here:

"This was the launchpad," frontman Serge explained of the track. "Quieter on the verses, loud for the chorus - it’s dance music! The first bit is where you get ready, the second bit is where we all go crazy. It’s really fun and just feels like now. When I finished the track, I felt I wanted to go to a gig by whoever was behind it."

Also announced today are the details for Kasabian's eighth studio album, Happenings - the follow-up to 2022’s No.1 album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, which included the likes of ALYGATYR, CHEMICALS and ALCHEMIST.

The record was written and initially recorded at Pizzorno’s home studio, The Sergery, before the band later decamped as Serge and Mark Ralph (Zara Larsson, Clean Bandit, Rudimental) co-produced the final sessions together.

Kasabian's Happenings album is released on 5th July 2024. Pre-order it here.

Kasabian's Happenings - Tracklisting

1. A Happening

2. Darkest Lullaby

3. Call

4. How Far Will You Go

5. Coming Back To Me Good

6. G.O.A.T.

7. Passengers

8. The Hell Of It

9. Italian Horror

10. Bird In A Cage

11. Algorithms

Kasabian will make their hometown a creative focal point as they return to Leicester’s Victoria Park on 6th July, which the band believes their Happenings album will help make extra special.

"Thinking about where we are with phone screens, us being able to create something that people can be a part of in the real world has got to be a positive," Serge said. "I’ve seen it in people’s faces at the shows, that need to experience something that just snaps you out of yourself, to feel a connection. Well, that’s Happenings.

"It’s 20 years this year since we released our debut album, but we felt the best way this band, at this time, should celebrate that was by making a new album. And we’re extremely grateful for it."