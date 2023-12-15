Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian's best quotes

15 December 2023, 14:30 | Updated: 15 December 2023, 14:57

Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian
Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation

Celebrate the Kasabian legend with some of his finest words of wisdom.,. and how THAT goal affected him.

  1. "We're the Velociraptors of the music industry! These little prehistoric things, they were always in packs, like scavengers. It kind of feels like us, Kasabian against the rest of the world.”

    To Radio X, 2011

    Kasabian perform an exclusive show for Radio X audiences at the O2 Academy in Sheffield, 2022
    Kasabian perform an exclusive show for Radio X audiences at the O2 Academy in Sheffield, 2022. Picture: Matt Crossick

  2. “I was gonna call [Eez-Eh] 'Horsemeat' but I thought it was a bit ridiculous."

    To NME, 2014

    Kasabian perforning at Tramlines Festival, 2022
    Kasabian perforning at Tramlines Festival, 2022. Picture: Alamy

  3. “The Sex Pistols never had a love song, so I suppose I always thought I wanted to stay away from that. Then I just wrote this song about my wife. I said it exactly how it is."

    To the Evening Standard, 2017

    Kasabian at the Isle Of Wight Festival, 2022
    Kasabian at the Isle Of Wight Festival, 2022. Picture: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire

  4. “I’d say we are in our 1971 phase… ’71 and s**tting in people’s handbags with John Bonham.”

    To Clash, 2009

    Kasabian performing live in 2017
    Kasabian performing live in 2017. Picture: Jason Richardson/Alamy Live News

  5. "We were totally robbed of the Olympic Opening Ceremony. You just think to yourself Fire would have really worked... Danny Boyle what were you thinking man? Think about that tune opening the ceremony?!"

    To Radio X, 2012

    Serge Pizzorno playing with Kasabian at Rock Am Ring Festival 2012
    Serge Pizzorno playing with Kasabian at Rock Am Ring Festival 2012. Picture: Alamy

  6. "I’ve got a thing for trees at the moment. I’m like Tony Soprano in my vest and dressing gown watering my trees. That calms me the f**k down."

    To FHM, 2006

    Serge Pizzorno onstage with Kasabian in 2007
    Serge Pizzorno onstage with Kasabian in 2007. Picture: Alamy

  7. "I love guitars but I wanna destroy guitars as well."

    To MTV, 2013

    Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian at the band's Summer Solstice concert in Leicester on 21st June 2014.
    Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian at the band's Summer Solstice concert in Leicester on 21st June 2014. Picture: Alamy

  8. "We're just musicians at the end of the day who happen to like wearing good clothes."

    To the Daily Record, 2007

    Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian on stage during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival
    Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian on stage during the 2009 Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Alamy

  9. "Soccer Aid? Not only is it a great goal, but for five minutes after scoring it, I’ve never been more off my nut in my life. As a pure sledgehammer hit of adrenaline, it was insane. God knows what it would be like to score in a World Cup.”

    To Radio X, September 2019

    Kasabian's Sergio Pizzorno scores for Soccer Aid 2012

  10. "No matter how many albums I make, no matter how many insane projects I put out to the world, that's definitely the one that everyone goes, 'you that guy?' and I go 'yeah'. [They say] 'Soccer AM?'"

    To Radio X, August 2019

    Chelsea v Leicester City: Serge at the FA Cup Final in May 2021
    Chelsea v Leicester City: Serge at the FA Cup Final in May 2021. Picture: GettyMichael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

  11. “We've got these big marching songs, like a stampede of rhinos coming at you. People get this glory feeling from our gigs."

    To the Evening Standard, 2011

    Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian performs at the O2 Academy in Birmingham, 2017
    Sergio Pizzorno of Kasabian performs at the O2 Academy in Birmingham, 2017. Picture: Katja Ogrin/ EMPICS Entertainment/Alamy

  12. "Arnold Schwarzenegger said he works out to one of our albums, which is pretty mad. And Carol Vorderman.”

    To Metro, 2012

    Kasabian perform at NBHD Festival 2022.
    Kasabian perform at NBHD Festival 2022. Picture: Alamy

  13. “Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, the Pistols… the Gallaghers, The Smiths, f**kin’ Joy Division… We’re in that f**kin’ same line mate, and I’ll stand by that ‘til the day I die.”

    To The Guardian, 2008

    Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian is seen backstage ahead of the band's headline performance on the main Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, 2014.
    Serge Pizzorno of Kasabian is seen backstage ahead of the band's headline performance on the main Pyramid stage at Glastonbury, 2014. Picture: Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/Alamy

