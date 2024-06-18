Kasabian announce fresh UK shows for summer 2024

Kasabian press image 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Serge Pizzorno and co will play additional dates in Bournemouth and Bristol this July. Find out how to buy tickets.

Kasabian have announced two new shows for 2024.

The Leicester rockers have confirmed their plans to play two more gigs next month on 22nd July at Bristol O2 Academy and 23rd July at Bournemouth O2 Academy.

Tickets for the shows will go on pre-sale this Wednesday 19th June from 9am BST. Fans who pre-ordered the band's Happenings album from their official store will be automatically included in the pre-sale.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 19th June at 9am BST.

The new shows will take place after Kasabian play Solstice II - their long-awaited homecoming show at Leicester's Victoria Park on 6th July..

The Underdog outfit previously said of the news: “We are truly honoured to be playing Victoria Park in our beloved hometown, with all our people for summer solstice two. We cannot wait to get out there and play the biggest party of the summer with you all. See you in the mosh pit.”

The gig will mark 10 years since they played a show at the same park and frontman now-frontman Serge recalled how it felt like a World Cup win.

"It was just that amazing feeling of inviting everyone from your town," he told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan. "People coming from literally all over the world."

He added: "No one really knew what to plan for, so from about 12 o’clock all the pubs round the area just run out of booze, so landlords were shipping out, like going to Sainsbury’s and Asda getting cans to sell... and then it carried on to half 4 in the morning.

"The city centre was just alive. Like a World Cup win or something. There was people in the fountains. It was crazy."