Serge Pizzorno looks back at Kasabian's Summer Solstice I gig: "It felt like a World Cup win"

Serge Pizzorno at the announcement of Kasabian's Solstice I show in Leicester. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation

By Jenny Mensah

Kasabian have announced their plans to return to Leicester's Victoria Park in 2024 with tickets going on general sale on Friday.

Serge Pizzorno has recalled his memories of Kasabian's Solstice I gig, where the band played an epic gig at Leicester's Victoria Park and the city's pubs ran dry.

The Eez-Eh outfit shared their plans for a homecoming show 6th July 2024, marking 10 years since they would have played the ground and the rocker told Radio X how it felt like a World Cup win.

"It was just that amazing feeling of inviting everyone from your town," Serge told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan. People coming from literally all over the world."

He added: "No one really knew what to plan for, so from about 12 o’clock all the pubs round the area just run out of booze, so landlords were shipping out, like going to Sainsbury’s and Asda getting cans to sell... and then it carried on to half 4 in the morning. The city centre was just alive. Like a World Cup win or something. There was people in the fountains. It was crazy."

Serge Pizzorno on Kasabian playing Leicester

Summer Solstice II, which takes place next year, will also see the band make good on their plans to return to the city in 2020, which were quashed by COVID-19.

Fans can expect a career-spanning set from the rockers - completed by Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews and Tim Carter - as well as material from their forthcoming album, Happenings, which is expected to be released in Summer 2024.

The gig will see support on the night from special guests Kaiser Chiefs, with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale here from Friday 8th December at 9.30am.