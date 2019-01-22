Bloc Party to take Silent Alarm anniversary tour around the UK in 2019

Following the success of their special anniversary dates in 2018, Kele Okereke and co are playing further dates this year.

Bloc Party have announced new Silent Alarm tour dates for summer 2019.

The four-piece celebrated the 13 years of their seminal debut album last year with special dates, which included a homecoming show at London's Alexandra Palace.

Watch them play Banquet at the iconic venue on 24 October 2018.

Now Kelly Okereke and co will reprise their tour with more dates across the UK in 2019.

Touring their seminal debut 'Silent Alarm', @BlocParty will play headline shows around the UK this summer!

Tickets on sale Friday, apart from Bristol which goes on sale Thur 31 Jan. pic.twitter.com/AqgpO5iyvw — 13 Artists (@13Artists) January 22, 2019

Bloc Party's 2005 Silent Alarm album included much-loved tracks Helicopter, Banquet and So Here We Are.

Watch them perform the latter in our video below:

The band - who also consist of original member Russell Lissack (guitar) and more recent members Justin Harris (bass) and Louise Bartle (drums) - also played tracks from throughout their career ending on their 2007 song Flux.

Watch them perform the track below:

READ MORE: Bloc Party to release Silent Alarm Live album