Watch Jade Bird perform her epic Open up the Heavens single

Jade Bird's single is our Radio X Record Of The Week. Watch her energetic performance live from RCA Studios in Nashville.

Jade Bird's latest single Open up the Heavens is an absolute banger and it's even better live.

The singer-songwriter first unveiled the energetic track, which is our Radio X Record Of The Week, back in February and the following month shared a video of her performing the tune in Nashville's RCA studios.

Watch her performance here:

Open up the Heavens marks Jade Bird's first official release since her self-titled debut album in 2019, which included the likes of I Get No Joy, Uh Huh and Love Has All Been Done Before.

Listen to the official audio for the track here:

Jade has been busily working on her follow-up album and revealed she shot the artwork for it just last month.

Taking to Twitter, she shared behind the scenes snaps from the shoot and wrote: "We just shot the album cover, and though it’ll be awhile before you see it. Here are the incredible people that made it happen".

She added: "I can’t describe how many of my visions and creative dreams have been realised on this record, It’ll be worth the wait tenfold..."

WATCH: Jade Bird sings Johnny Cash mash-up for Radio X's Phone Covers

Meanwhile, Jade Bird is among the acts confirmed for All Points East 2021.

The Uh Huh singer will play the East London festival, which has been moved to August Bank Holiday Weekend this year.

The acts leading the line-up so far include London Grammar and Jorja Smith on Friday 27 August, Jamie xx and Kano on Saturday 28 August, APE presents Field Day with Bicep and more on Sunday 29 August ,plus Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club on Monday 30 August.

Jade hasn't been resting on her laurels just waiting for festival season to come around. She's also been gifting her fans with guitar tutorials as well as covers of tracks from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, The Lumineers and Lucy Dacus.

She even used her platform to respond to the lack of female artists on festival line-ups by sharing a video which suggested there were many artists to choose from.

VIDEO: Watch Jade Bird cover The Bangles' Walk Like An Egyptian

