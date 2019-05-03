VIDEO: Watch Jade Bird cover The Bangles' Walk Like An Egyptian

Watch the singer-songwriter's take on The Bangles' Walk Like An Egyptian in a special performance for Radio X's Great X-Pectations.

This year saw Jade Bird perform an epic version of an 80s classic.

The Uh-Huh singer was part of an exciting line-up of fresh talent on a special Radio X night, which celebrated some of Radio X's hotly tipped acts for the new year.

The gig, which also featured Yonaka and Ten Tonnes, saw Bird put her unique spin on The Bangles' 1986 hit Walk Like An Egyptian.

See her cover in our video above.

Jade Bird also played a special session for Radio X, she performed some of the tracks from her self-titled debut album.

Watch her sing Love Has All Been Done before:

Jade's debut album is out now.

Watch her perform Uh-Huh below: