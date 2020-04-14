WATCH: Jade Bird sings Johnny Cash mash-up for Radio X's Phone Covers

14 April 2020, 17:48

Watch the singer-songwriter nail a mash-up of some of Johnny Cash's biggest hits including Folsome Prison Blues and Ring of Fire for our video series.

Jade Bird has covered a mash-up of some of Johnny Cash's most well-known songs exclusively for Radio X.

It's easy to feel disconnected as festivals and music events continue to be cancelled due to COVID-19, but at Radio X, we're committed to still enjoying and experiencing music however we can.

As the nation practices social distancing and self-isolation, we bring you Radio X's Phone Covers, where we join forces with some of our favourite artists to bring you epic and raw performances.

Artists like Jade Bird are proving across the world that real talent needs no bells or whistles. Just a voice, a couple of instruments, and a smartphone.

Watch Jade tackle Johnny Cash by covering his Cocaine Blues, Folsome Prison Blues and Ring of Fire tracks all in one song.

