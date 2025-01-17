Inhaler share new single, A Question of You, ahead of February UK tour

On Air Now
17 January 2025, 16:22
The Dublin rockers have shared the next track to be taken from their Open Wide album.
Inhaler have shared their new single, A Question Of You.
The song is the next slice of new material to be taken from the Dublin rockers' forthcoming album, Open Wide, which is released on 7th February 2025.
Watch the lyric video for the track below:
Inhaler - A Question of You (Lyric Video)
Speaking about A Question of You, frontman Elijah Hewson says: "This is love song territory for me, about how in order to be honest with someone else you’ve got to be honest with yourself, like, ‘I’ve gotta sort my own shit out so I can be around other people’. It’s also a soulmates thing. The choir really changed everything on this one.”
The song, which has an impact date of 21st February, is the third to come from the record and follows the band's previously released singles Your House as well the album's title track Open Wide.
Get the artwork for Inharler's Open Wide album, which is available to pre-order here, and see its tracklist below:
The news comes as the band prepare to head out on their sold-out UK tour this February, which will include dates at O2 Academy Manchester and the O2 Academy Brixton.
The band are also set to play their biggest headline show to date with a homecoming gig at Dublin's 20,000-capacity St. Anne's Park on 30th May, where they will be joined by special guests Blossoms.
