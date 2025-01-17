Inhaler share new single, A Question of You, ahead of February UK tour

Inhaler have shared new material. Picture: Lewis Evans

By Jenny Mensah

The Dublin rockers have shared the next track to be taken from their Open Wide album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Inhaler have shared their new single, A Question Of You.

The song is the next slice of new material to be taken from the Dublin rockers' forthcoming album, Open Wide, which is released on 7th February 2025.

Watch the lyric video for the track below:

Inhaler - A Question of You (Lyric Video)

Read more:

Speaking about A Question of You, frontman Elijah Hewson says: "This is love song territory for me, about how in order to be honest with someone else you’ve got to be honest with yourself, like, ‘I’ve gotta sort my own shit out so I can be around other people’. It’s also a soulmates thing. The choir really changed everything on this one.”

The song, which has an impact date of 21st February, is the third to come from the record and follows the band's previously released singles Your House as well the album's title track Open Wide.

Get the artwork for Inharler's Open Wide album, which is available to pre-order here, and see its tracklist below:

Inhaler Open Wide album artwork. Picture: Press

Inhaler - Open Wide tracklist:

Eddie In The Darkness Billy (Yeah Yeah Yeah) Your House A Question of You Even Though Again Open Wide All I Got Is You Still Young The Charms X-Ray Concrete Little Things

The news comes as the band prepare to head out on their sold-out UK tour this February, which will include dates at O2 Academy Manchester and the O2 Academy Brixton.

The band are also set to play their biggest headline show to date with a homecoming gig at Dublin's 20,000-capacity St. Anne's Park on 30th May, where they will be joined by special guests Blossoms.

Inhaler will embark on huge live dates next year. Picture: Press

See Inhaler's UK dates for 2025:

Fri 7th February: Leeds O2 Academy

Sat 8th February : O2 Apollo Manchester

Mon 10th February: Birmingham O2 Academy

Tues 11th February: Nottingham Rock City

Thurs 13th February: O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 14th February: O2 Academy Brixton - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Sat 15th February: Brighton Centre

Mon 17th February: Glasgow O2 Academy

Tues 18th February: Glasgow O2 Academy - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Wed 19th February: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Fri 21st February: Manchester O2 Apollo - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Inhaler – Your House (Official Video)

Inhaler's Open Wide album is released on 7th February and is available to pre-order now.