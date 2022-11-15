Inhaler 2023 tour dates, ticket info and more

Inhaler in 2022: Robert Keating, Ryan MacMahon, Elijah Hewson and Josh Jenkinson. Picture: Lewis Evans/Press

The Dublin band - fronted by Elijah Hewson - will play their biggest headline shows to date in London and Manchester.

Inhaler have announced two new shows for 2023 - marking their biggest UK headline shows to date.

The Dublin quartet, fronted by Elijah Hewson, will play Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on 19th May and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on 20th May 2023.

Tickets for both shows go on-sale at 9am on Friday 18th November from Songkick.

The band will be embarking on a world tour to support their second album, Cuts & Bruises, which is released on 17th February.

Inhaler - UK tour dates 2023

16th February Leeds, O2 Academy

17th February Newcastle, NX

18th February Liverpool University, The Mountford Hall

20th February Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

21st February Cardiff, University Great Hall

23rd February Nottingham, Rock City

24th February Birmingham, O2 Academy 1

25th February Bristol, O2 Academy 1



19th May Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

20th May London, O2 Academy Brixton



8th July TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow Green

In addition to their support slots next year with Harry Styles at Slane Castle and Sam Fender at St James Park, Inhaler will be special guests of Arctic Monkeys on their 2023 European run of shows.

In 2022, Inhaler played their first Glastonbury performance, a gig at Dublin’s Fairview Park and a tour of Europe supporting Arctic Monkeys, plus four sold-out UK dates including a show at The Roundhouse in London.

The band will end the year with two homecoming shows at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on 30th November and 1st December.