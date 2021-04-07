Guns N' Roses UK dates rescheduled until 2022

Guns N' Roses have moved their UK dates to 2022. Picture: Gary Miller/Getty Images

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers have moved their gigs on this side of the pond once again. Get the new dates and find out about tickets here.

Guns N' Roses have rescheduled their UK tour dates until 2022.

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers were originally set to visit this side of the pond in 2020, but their plans were thwarted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, after postponing the first set of dates to 2021, GNR's shows have been moved once again to next year.

Find out about Guns N’ Roses' new dates and if there are any more tickets still available.

Are Guns N' Roses UK and European dates cancelled?

Guns N' Roses have moved their 2021 UK and European dates to summer 2022. These include two shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and a gig at Glasgow Green.

The legendary rockers wrote on their official website: "Hey Gunners, unfortunately we need to ask for your patience one more time. Our summer European tour dates will be rescheduled to 2022, but with the added bonus of new shows and special guest Gary Clark Jr! The tour kicks off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 4th, 2022, with new dates in Norway, Czech Republic, Poland, Netherlands, and Italy. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates, so please do hold onto them. We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times. Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back on stage later this year in the USA, Australia, New Zealand and next year in Europe and more!"

Tour update🚨European Summer dates are now rescheduled to 2022. New dates added & new special guest, Gary Clark Jr. Tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates. We cannot Fn wait. https://t.co/wh96bNaaPM pic.twitter.com/uR7UZHEUkX — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) April 6, 2021

What are Guns N' Roses new 2022 UK dates?

Guns N' Roses will now visit the UK from 1-2 July at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and on 5 July at Glasgow Green. Tickets from their London show on Friday June 18 2021 show will be moved to Friday June 1 2022, while tickets for their Saturday June 19 2021 show will be transferred to Saturday June 2 2022.

Can I buy tickets for Guns N' Roses 2022 UK dates?

A limited amount of tickets for GNR's UK dates is still available here.

See Guns N' Roses' full rescheduled UK and European 2022 dates below:

June 2022

4 June 2022: Passeio Maritimo de Algés, Lisbon, Portugal

7 June 2022: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain

11June 2022: Sweden Rock, Solvesborg, Sweden

15 June 2022: Forus Travbane, Stavanger, Norway

18 June 2022: Letnany Airport, Prague, Czech Republic

20 June 2022: PGE Narodowy, Warsaw, Poland

23 June 2022: Stadspark, Groningen, Netherlands

28 June 2022: Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

July 2022

1 July 2022: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

2 July 2022: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

5 July 2022: Glasgow Green, Glasgow

8 July 2022: Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

10 July 2022: San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

