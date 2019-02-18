Slash clears up reports of new Guns N' Roses album

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash at Rock in Rio 2017. Picture: Fotoarena/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Welcome To The Jungle guitarist has confirmed there's "stuff going on already for a new album," but says they'll "see what happens when it happens".

Slash has confirmed Guns N' Roses are working on new material, but has maintained there's no concrete plans to record an album, although he is hopeful.

As Louder Sound reports, speaking in an interview with TVK's Rock City, the Sweet Child O' Mine guitarist said: “Axl, Duff, myself and Richard have all talked about… there's material and stuff going on already for a new record.

“It's just, with Guns N’ Roses, you don't go, ‘Oh, there's a plan, and it's gonna be like this,' because that's not how it works.

“Basically, the only real answer to give is we're hoping to put a new record out, and we'll just see what happens when it happens."

Slash is currently on tour in the UK with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, who are supporting their latest album Living The Dream.

Guns N' Roses last performed together last year at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Their last UK date on this on this side of the pond saw them headline Download Festival 2018.

Watch them play Sweet Child O' Mine at the Donington Park festival:

2018 also saw the band release the deluxe reissue of their seminal 1987 Appetite For Destruction album.

However, one song they kept off the tracklist was One In A Million, which featured on their 1988 EP GN'R Lies, and came under fire at the time for its racist and homophobic lyrics.

Taking about the band's decision to ditch a controversial Guns N' Roses track from the re-release of the their debut, the axeman told Rolling Stone magazine: “We collectively decided that it just didn’t have any place in that box set. It didn’t take long. There wasn’t a big roundtable thing over it.”

Speaking of his own mixed-raced heritage, he added: “It’s never been part of my makeup, to be able to differentiate myself from anybody else because of colour. I went through a lot of that as a kid — in school you’re pigeonholed into being more aware of your background.

“When I started doing my own thing, especially playing guitar, it wasn’t so much of a thing. I never really cared to have to identify one way or another.”

