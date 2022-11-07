Guns N' Roses reportedly 'in talks' to headline Glastonbury 2023

Axl Rose from Guns N' Roses with Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage inset. Picture: 1. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach 2. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

GNR are among the artists reported to be in talks to headline the festival, which takes place in June next year.

Guns N' Roses are reportedly in talks to headline Glastonbury.



The Welcome to the Jungle rockers have never played the Somerset festival, but according to reports are set to take to the Pyramid Stage next year.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “It’s hard to find earth-shaking bands that have not performed on the Pyramid Stage before and Guns N’ Roses are up with there with the all-time greats.

"The booking has been a long time coming and it looks likely that it’s finally going to come together.

“It will be a much-needed Glasto addition for hard-rock fans.”



The outlet also reported Sir Elton John is looking to make changes to the schedule of his farewell tour in order to fit in an appearance at the world-famous event.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis previously admitted she would love to get the US band - who are currently on tour in Asia - on board for the festival.



She teased: "I think Guns N’ Roses need to play here at some point, don’t they?”



While the November Rain legends have never appeared together at Glastonbury, back in 2010, guitarist Slash performed on the Pyramid Stage.

Other artists rumoured to be playing at the festival next year include Arctic Monkeys, Eminem and most recently Rihanna.

A source recently said of the Umbrella star: "Rihanna has been approached about Glastonbury and next year’s festival would be just the right timing for her.

"She is a huge name for Worthy Farm and would be the perfect addition to the line-up.

"Everything about Rihanna’s music comeback is being closely guarded but her team has been talking with the Eavis family."

Meanwhile, tickets for the festival went on sale last week, with coach packages selling out in 23 minutes and general sale tickets gone in just over an hour.

However, Sunday's sale - which took place on 6th November from 9am - was marred by technical problems, with would-be festival-goers complaining of being kicked off the site after getting through to the payment stages.

Emily Eavis took to Twitter shortly after the sale completed, writing: "Although we are thrilled that so many of you want to come to next year's Glastonbury, we're sorry that a huge number of you missed out on a ticket this morning - because demand far outstripped supply.

"Thank you yo everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated. There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn't get one, please do try again then."

