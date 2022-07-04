Guns N' Roses cancel Glasgow gig due to "illness and medical advice"

4 July 2022, 22:41 | Updated: 4 July 2022, 23:00

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash
Guns N' Roses have cancelled their Glasgow date. Picture: ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Paradise City rockers were set to play Glasgow Green this Tuesday 5th July, but have been forced to pull the date due to illness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Guns N' Roses have called off their Glasgow date this week.

According to reports, the Welcome To The Jungle rockers were set to play a show at Glasgow Green on Tuesday 5th July, but have had to cancel it due to an unspecified "illness".

As reported by BBC News, a statement issued through event promoter DF Concerts said: "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GNR will not be able to perform in Glasgow tomorrow.

"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets."

The news comes after the band played two dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week, which did witness some delays.

READ MORE: How did Guns N' Roses come up with their name?

It's not the first gig in Scotland that has been cancelled in recent days due to sickness, with Red Hot Chili Peppers forced to cancel their set in Glasgow on 1st July.

Taking to social media Anthony Kiedis and co shared a statement, which read: "Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1st.

"We are working on ways to reschedule this show. Please hold onto your tickets and wait for an update soon."

The band added: "RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

READ MORE: Why does Slash From Guns N' Roses always wear a hat?

Meanwhile, this weekend Glasgow Green will play host to TRNSMT Festival this weekend, which will see The Strokes, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi headline.

Also included on the stellar line-up are the likes of Nile Rodgers and Chic, Sam Fender, Foals, Wolf Alice, DMA'S, Fontaines D.C., Maximo Park, The Lathums, Jimmy Eat World, Gang of Youths, Alfie Templeman and more.

READ MORE - TRNSMT 2022: Dates, headliners, line-up, stage splits and more

Latest Videos

Dale was our first caller on 20 seconds to £20k

20 seconds to £20K is back with a bang and Dale had a big decision to make
The Chris Moyles Show listener Rosie gives her review of Glastonbury 2022

Rosie's Glastonbury review is the best thing ever

Peter Crouch talks jumping on the stage with Kasabian at Isle of Wight festival

Peter Crouch says joining Kasabian on stage was one of his "finest moments"

Kasabian

Noel Gallagher According To Google

Noel Gallagher answers his Most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher

Guns N' Roses Songs

Guns N' Roses Latest

See more Guns N' Roses Latest

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and Slash

Guns N' Roses at Tottenham Hotspurs: Support, stage times, tickets, travel & weather
Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash

Why does Slash From Guns N' Roses always wear a hat?

Axl Rose of Guns N'Roses in his heyday

How did Guns N' Roses come up with their name?

Famous musicians who were swapped out... Stuart Cable of Stereophonics, Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones and Buckethead of Guns N'Roses

The most famous line-up changes in music

Iggy Pop performs live in New York, 1977

The unluckiest albums of all time