Guns N' Roses cancel Glasgow gig due to "illness and medical advice"

By Jenny Mensah

The Paradise City rockers were set to play Glasgow Green this Tuesday 5th July, but have been forced to pull the date due to illness.

According to reports, the Welcome To The Jungle rockers were set to play a show at Glasgow Green on Tuesday 5th July, but have had to cancel it due to an unspecified "illness".

As reported by BBC News, a statement issued through event promoter DF Concerts said: "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GNR will not be able to perform in Glasgow tomorrow.

"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets."

The news comes after the band played two dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week, which did witness some delays.

It's not the first gig in Scotland that has been cancelled in recent days due to sickness, with Red Hot Chili Peppers forced to cancel their set in Glasgow on 1st July.

Taking to social media Anthony Kiedis and co shared a statement, which read: "Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1st.

"We are working on ways to reschedule this show. Please hold onto your tickets and wait for an update soon."

The band added: "RHCP love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Meanwhile, this weekend Glasgow Green will play host to TRNSMT Festival this weekend, which will see The Strokes, Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi headline.

Also included on the stellar line-up are the likes of Nile Rodgers and Chic, Sam Fender, Foals, Wolf Alice, DMA'S, Fontaines D.C., Maximo Park, The Lathums, Jimmy Eat World, Gang of Youths, Alfie Templeman and more.

