TRNSMT 2022: The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini to headline

The Glasgow Green festival has just closed its doors, but its organisers have an exciting new announcement for next year.

TRNSMT Festival has just closed its doors this weekend, with headline sets from Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers, and The Courteeners, as well as performances from Snow Patrol, Sam Fender, Primal Scream, Blossoms and much more.

Now organisers have shared a fresh announcement about the festival for 2022, meaning music lovers can start planning their stint at the festival next year.

Find out everything we know about the 2022 instalment of cinch presents TRNSMT Festival so far including its dates, headliners, line-up, tickets and more.

When is TRNSMT Festival 2022 taking place?

Cinch presents TRNSMT Festival will take place from 8 - 10 July 2022 at Glasgow Green.

Who's headlining TRNSMT 2022?

Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi are set set to headline TRNSMT 2022.

They'll be joined on the line-up by the likes of beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Snuts and Wolf Alice.

Your first artists for #cinchxTRNSMT 2022!



When do TRNSMT 2022 tickets go on sale?

Early bird tickets go on sale on 17 September from 9am at trnsmtfest.com.

Fans can secure their place to buy an early bird ticket by signing up to the TRNSMT presale from 15 September at 9am.

