Axl Rose gives health update after Guns N' Roses were forced to axe Glasgow show

By Jenny Mensah

The Guns N' Roses frontman has taken to Twitter to offer an update and thank fans for their "well wishes".

Axl Rose has given fans a health update and following Guns N' Roses postponed Glasgow gig.

Taking to Twitter, the Paradise City rocker said: "I'd like to thank everyone 4 their well wishes! It's greatly appreciated!

"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

He added: "I’ve been following Dr’s orders, getting rest w/a vocal coach n’ sorting our r sound issues. Seems good so far. Thanks again 4 everyone’s concern!”

The Welcome To The Jungle rockers were set to play Glasgow Green on Tuesday 5th July, but have had to cancel it due to an unspecified "illness".

As reported by BBC News, a statement issued through event promoter DF Concerts said: "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GNR will not be able to perform in Glasgow tomorrow.

"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets."

The news comes after the band played two dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last week, which witnessed some delays.

It's since been reported that on the band's second night in London, Axl made reference to his vocals and revealed he had to stay over in the hotel at the grounds.

As reported by The Sun, speaking on Saturday 2nd July he said: "I slept here last night…

"I'll be switching the songs around a little bit."

