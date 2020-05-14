Guns N' Roses appear to slam Trump with Live N' Let Die t-shirt

Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and US President Donald Trump. Picture: 1. ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images 2. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Axl rose and co have appeared to hit back at the US President by launching a new t-shirt, with 100% of the net proceeds donated to charity.

Guns N' Roses have launched a new t-shirt that appears to criticise Donald Trump's visit to a factory in Arizona, while workers played the band's Live and Let Die cover.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the US president visited Arizona's Honeywell Factory, which produces N95 masks and seemed to ignore a sign at the building which stated masks were required.

Now, in what could be more than a coincidence, GNR have unveiled a new t-shirt that appears to slam Trump's visit and brandishes the words "Live N' Let Die COVID-45".

The band are also donating 100% of the net profits to the GRAMMY's Musicares COVID-19 relief fund.

See the garment, which appears on the band's official merch website below:

Meanwhile, GNR have announced that their 2020 UK and European dates "will not be happening".

Last year, the Welcome To The Jungle rockers confirmed that they would become the first music act to play the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with dates set for Friday 29 and Saturday 30 May.

However, on Monday 11 May Guns N' Roses shared a statement on social media which read: "GN'R fam: Sadly the upcoming European tour will not be happening. Things are changing daily and we want to keep our fans, crew members and band safe. We are working hard with our promoters, venues and cities/countries on next steps and will make further announcements as soon as we can."

