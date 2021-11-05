Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong is coming to cinemas globally

By Jenny Mensah

The animated band will bring their acclaimed show to the big screen for one day only. Find out when you can watch it and how to buy tickets.

Gorillaz will bring their acclaimed live show to the big screen for one day only, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing and LIVENOW.

The animated band made a much anticipated return to the stage in December 2020 and now they are offering up a chance to experience their live performance alongside Jamie Hewlett's striking visuals next month.

Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong will only be available to witness in cinemas, but what date can you see it and where can you buy tickets?

Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong coming to cinemas?

Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong is available at cinemas worldwide from Wednesday 8 December 2022.

Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong Live will be showing in cinemas in December. Picture: Press

How can you buy tickets?

Visit www.songmachineliveincinemas.com for full tickets and viewing information.

What can you expect from Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong?

A press release states that: "The glorious, star- studded virtual experience Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong, captured at the band’s Kong Studios HQ in London, will come to cinemas globally via Trafalgar Releasing. It will include the cinema-exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette, Live From Kong with unseen interview footage and commentary from Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett."

It adds: "Guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and frontman 2D - in all their cinematic glory - will be joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band plus a host of special guests, delivering an unmissable celebration of Gorillaz music."

Trafalgar Releasing CEO, Marc Allenby says, "We are delighted to be partnering with the LIVENow and Eleven Management teams to bring Gorillaz: Song Machine Live from Kong to cinemas worldwide. We saw great success with Gorillaz' previous cinema event Reject False Icons, and we look forward to welcoming cinema audiences to experience their outstanding live show on the big screen, with immersive surround sound and exclusive bonus content."



James Massing, Chief Commercial Officer at LIVENow says, “Our goal at LIVENow is to give fans unparalleled access to the ultimate live music experiences, so we’re delighted to partner with Trafalgar Releasing to bring Gorillaz' Song Machine: Live from Kong to cinemas across the globe. Last year, we brought Gorillaz fans a one-off opportunity to watch the band perform their critically acclaimed album during a time where live music stopped. We’re proud to share the performance once again but on the big screen.”