Gorillaz's free NHS gig: Everything you need to know

Gorillaz will play a free gig for NHS workers and their families . Picture: Press

Damon Albarn and co will play the free concert at The O2, London ahead of their sold-out gig at the venue. Find if you are eligible for a ticket.

Gorillaz have announced a free NHS gig for their fans.

The animated band, co-created by Blur frontman Damon Albarn, are set to play a sold-out gig at London's O2 Arena on 11 August.

However, now the Dare outfit have added an extra date the day before as a thank you to NHS workers and their families.

Find out about the free gig, how to get tickets and what measures will be in place ahead of the gig.

When is Gorillaz's free NHS gig?

Gorillaz's free NHS gig takes place at The O2, London on Tuesday 10 August 2021.

Drummer Russel Hobbs said: “Reap what you sow, y’know what I’m saying? We don’t just want to say thank you, we want to do thank you too, because we care about the people who care for us.”

It's been a while, we're back!



— gorillaz (@gorillaz) July 21, 2021

How do you get tickets to Gorillaz's NHS gig?

Only NHS Staff who work in NHS hospitals in the UK are eligible to apply for tickets. The O2 website explains: "This includes but is not limited to doctors, nurses, porters, cleaners, support workers, paramedics, etc.

"Ticket holders must bring their valid NHS ID or Primary Care Trust ID card (original format, no photocopies) to the event, or details of employment if NHS contract staff. Your ID must match the name on your ticket or admission will be refused. If you are allocated more than one ticket, your guest must be with you at the time of entry.

"If you secure tickets and you are no longer able to attend or you secure tickets in error as you are not NHS staff, please contact the ticket provider immediately to arrange for cancellation of these tickets to enable other NHS staff the opportunity to be allocated tickets."

Read the Terms & Conditions for the Gorillaz NHS gig here.

Do you need to be vaccinated to attend the Gorillaz NHS concert?

Gig-goers will be required to show their NHS COVID Pass, which will demonstrate at least one of the following:

You have completed a full course of vaccination at least 14 days ago

You have received a negative PCR or lateral flow test result within 36 hours of the event

You have proof of natural immunity by way of a positive PCR test at least 180 days ago

Read about more of the safety measures at The O2 here.

— gorillaz (@gorillaz) July 21, 2021

What about when you're at the gig?

Although England's covid restrictions have mostly been lifted, visitors are encouraged to be "responsible" and continue to wear a face covering while at the venue, especially while moving around busy areas at the venue.

