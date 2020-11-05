See Gorillaz on their Song Machine tour

Gorillaz 2020. Picture: Press

Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett's animated creation will be performing in London in summer 2021. Here's how to get tickets.

2020 has seen Damon Albarn busy in his home studio creating a whole new set of songs for his ongoing project, Gorillaz.

With seven episodes available to date, the Song Machine project has seen animated musicians Noodle, 2D, Murdoc and Russel collaborate in the studio with musicians like Robert Smith of The Cure, rapper slowthai, Skepta, punk duo Slaves and Joy Division/New Order man Peter Hook.

With the collection of tracks being released as an album titled Song Machine Season One last month, Gorillaz have announced European dates for 2021, which culminate in a huge gig at London's O2 Arena on 11 August 2021.

Gorillaz Song Machine tour dates 2021

16 June 2021 Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen

18 June 2021 Berlin, Germany – Parkbühne Wuhlheide

1 July 2021 Luxembourg – Rockhal

11 August 2021 London, The O2

The band also have a number of festival dates in place for the summer, including Primavera in Spain and Portugal and Belgium's Rock Werchter.

Before the end of 2020, however, Gorillaz will perform three streaming shows across three time zones before Christmas:

Saturday 12th December:

Asia, Australia & New Zealand - 20:00 JST

North & South America - 16:00 PST

Sunday 13th December:

UK, Europe & Africa - 19:00 BST

For more details, see WWW.GORILLAZLIVENOW.COM