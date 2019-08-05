Young blind Gerry Cinnamon fan melts hearts with singing at Kendal Calling 2019

Fans have called for Zachary to get free tickets to see the Canter singer indoors after he was spotted singing during his festival set.

A young Gerry Cinnamon fan has gone viral after showing his dedication to the Scottish singer-songwriter.

Zachary, who is blind, has captured the hearts of music fans everywhere after braving the mud and rain with his mother at Kendal Calling 2019 to see his idol.

In the video, which was captured by fellow festival-goer, Zachary is seen in a raincoat and poncho singing along to the words of Gerry Cinnamon's Canter single - and he even adorably misses out a swearword during the song!

Zachary also sings along heartily to the Scottish singer's Belter single, as members of the crowd praise him and one reaches out to fist bump him.

Watch the video above, courtesy of Debbie Wilkinson, who was touched by the young boy's love for music.

After gaining permission from Zachary's mum Stephanie Tamara Wilson, Debbie shared the video, which has had an amazing response and prompted fans to ask that he receive free tickets to see his hero at an indoor gig.

Gerry Cinnamon himself even reacted to the news, taking to Twitter to retweet the video and write: "Go on wee man," adding, "made me emotional".

Go on wee man ❤️ made me emotional https://t.co/HjNQA7026V — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) August 5, 2019

In a separate post Zach's mother Stephanie wrote: "This is why I love music so much. Stood in the pouring rain, in the thickest mud Ive ever seen in my life. He'd been singing this all morning and was starting to drive me a bit crazy [...] We found a bit of a dry spot under a tree and waited for @gerrycinnamon to cinnamon to come on."

She continued: "Zachary sang his heart out, completely oblivious to the fact a crowd of people were stood around him watching. (The guy trying to fist bump him and he left him hanging) The most amazing woman @debbiewilkeh just happened to be stood next to us and she filmed him giving it his all."

The proud mum added: There was a point where I nearly didn't go to Kendal because I was on my own. Im so bloody glad that I did.

"I'm also really glad my child knows not to say the word wanker".

Meanwhile, touched by the little lad's story, Debbie - who shot the heart-warming footage - has told Radio X: "I have also decided to give half my sponsor money I am raising for the great North run in 5 weeks to The Amber Trust. It's a great music charity that also happens to help fund Zach's piano lessons".

