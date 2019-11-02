VIDEO: Lorraine Kelly recites Gerry Cinnamon's Canter

2 November 2019, 10:00 | Updated: 2 November 2019, 10:06

Watch the daytime TV legend and OBE give a dramatic reading of her fellow Scot's rousing single.

Lorraine Kelly visited Radio X this week to talk about her new Shine book as well as her career thus far.

But Toby Tarrant couldn't help but get the Scottish presenter and all-round national treasure to do him a wee favour when she came in and read off a few lyrics from Gerry Cinnamon's Canter single.

Obviously, Lorraine obliged and completely smashed it.

Watch the telly legend recite the lyrics of her fellow Scot in our video above.

Watch Toby's full interview with Lorraine Kelly where they talk about everything from their holiday together to running marathons and being overtaken by a pork pie!

See Pippa's hilarious impression of the Scottish star here:

Latest Videos

Stranger Things actor David Harbour and Lily Allen at Heidi Klum's Halloween Party

VIDEO: Lily Allen and Stranger Things' David Harbour dress up for Heidi Klum's Halloween bash

News

James explains why he's a long way off from Boyfriend of The Year

VIDEO: James is not winning a Boyfriend of the Year Award any time soon
Kurt Cobain in 1991; Michael Stipe in 1998

Michael Stipe: Let Me In track was plea to Kurt Cobain

Nirvana

Photo of Anthony KIEDIS and RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

The story behind Red Hot Chili Peppers' Under The Bridge by Anthony Kiedis

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Antnony Kiedis in 1992

Check out these ridiculously awesome pictures of Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Gladiators stars Cobra [Michael Wilson], Jet [Diane Youdale], Saracen [Mike Lewis], Scorpio [Nikki Diamond], Hunter [James Crossley]

This is what the original stars of Gladiators look like now...

News

Gerry Cinnamon live

LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon releases inspirational Dark Days track as he kicks off arena tour
Honda Civic Tour Featuring Blink-182 and My Chemical Romance - Mountain View, CA

My Chemical Romance to reunite

News

Bob Dylan, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil

The best MTV Unplugged sessions

Latest On Radio X

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Rick Astley at Cal Jam 2017

Rick Astley would release his Foo Fighters Never Gonna Give You Up duet for charity

Foo Fighters

Scariest Videos Of All Time

The scariest ever music videos

Features

Johnny Marr onstage with The Smiths, March 1984

How Johnny Marr came up with one of the Smiths' greatest songs

The Smiths

Queen in 1975: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon

Bohemian Rhapsody: 10 things you didn’t know about the Queen classic

Queen

Scary Album Covers

The scariest album covers of all time

Features

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Noel Gallagher

VIDEO: Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins slams Noel Gallagher as "a jerk"

Foo Fighters