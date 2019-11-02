VIDEO: Lorraine Kelly recites Gerry Cinnamon's Canter

Watch the daytime TV legend and OBE give a dramatic reading of her fellow Scot's rousing single.

Lorraine Kelly visited Radio X this week to talk about her new Shine book as well as her career thus far.

But Toby Tarrant couldn't help but get the Scottish presenter and all-round national treasure to do him a wee favour when she came in and read off a few lyrics from Gerry Cinnamon's Canter single.

Obviously, Lorraine obliged and completely smashed it.

Watch the telly legend recite the lyrics of her fellow Scot in our video above.

Watch Toby's full interview with Lorraine Kelly where they talk about everything from their holiday together to running marathons and being overtaken by a pork pie!

