Gerry Cinnamon announces two outdoor UK gigs for 2022

22 September 2021, 13:41

Gerry Cinnamon
Gerry Cinnamon has announced two new outdoor dates for next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish singer-songwriter has confirmed fresh dates in Nottingham and Swansea. Find out how to buy tickets.

Gerry Cinnamon has announced two new outdoor dates in England and Wales... and they're huge.

The Belter singer will take to the stage at Nottingham's Victoria Embankment and Swansea's Singleton Park on the 3rd and 4th June respectively.

These will go alongside his already sold out dates, which include a huge homecoming gig at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (25 September) from 10 am here.

READ MORE: Why is Gerry Cinnamon's album called The Bonny?

Like many acts, the Scottish singer-songwriter was forced to cancel the biggest headline shows of his life due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the last two years haven't been too bad for the rocker, who scored a UK and Irish No. 1 album with his second album The Bonny in April last year.

Taking to Twitter to mark the achievement, he wrote: "Numbers mean nothing to me. Folk blasting the tunes and singing them like they mean it means everything. Had my back since day one. Only reason I stayed in this game."

READ MORE: Young blind Gerry Cinnamon fan melts hearts with singing at Kendal Calling

Latest Videos

Ed Byrne on The Chris Moyles Show

Why Ed Byrne is happy to see the back of "car gigs"

Green Day launch American Idiot in September 2004: Mike Dirnt, Billy Joe Armstrong, and Tre Cool.

Why Green Day's American Idiot still has a lot to say about US politics

Green Day

Kevin Bacon and Radiohead's Thom Yorke

When Kevin Bacon covered Radiohead's Creep for his goats

Radiohead

The Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Earth, the late Wind & Fire's Maurice White

Foo Fighters' Walk mashed up with Earth, Wind & Fire's September is epic

Foo Fighters

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers was influenced by author Hunter S. Thompson.

What was THAT line in The Killers' Human inspired by and why is it so controversial?

The Killers

Bobby Gillespie and the iconic album artwork for Primal Scream's Screamadelica

Who designed the cover of Screamadelica by Primal Scream?

Primal Scream

The Rolling Stones

WATCH: The Rolling Stones play first show since Charlie Watts' passing & pay tribute to drummer

The Rolling Stones

Richard Ashcroft performs in 2018

Richard Ashcroft shares acoustic version of This Thing Called Life

Richard Ashcroft

Daniel Craig

Why Daniel Craig doesn't think James Bond should be played by a woman

News

Latest On Radio X

The Cast Of Friends: Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

QUIZ: Which Friends character are you?

Quizzes

Liam Gallagher at Isle of Wight 2021

Liam Gallagher cancels Belfast Belsonic gig after breaking nose in helicopter accident

Liam Gallagher

Three of Bill Murray's best roles: The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day

Bill Murray's 10 best movies

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Isle Of Wight Festival 2022: Dates, tickets, line-up and more

Isle of Wight Festival 2022

Liam Gallagher performs on stage at during Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

Liam Gallagher’s best quotes

Liam Gallagher

Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon announce 2022 UK arena tour

Kings of Leon