Gerry Cinnamon announces two outdoor UK gigs for 2022

Gerry Cinnamon has announced two new outdoor dates for next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish singer-songwriter has confirmed fresh dates in Nottingham and Swansea. Find out how to buy tickets.

Gerry Cinnamon has announced two new outdoor dates in England and Wales... and they're huge.

The Belter singer will take to the stage at Nottingham's Victoria Embankment and Swansea's Singleton Park on the 3rd and 4th June respectively.

These will go alongside his already sold out dates, which include a huge homecoming gig at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (25 September) from 10 am here.

Like many acts, the Scottish singer-songwriter was forced to cancel the biggest headline shows of his life due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the last two years haven't been too bad for the rocker, who scored a UK and Irish No. 1 album with his second album The Bonny in April last year.

Taking to Twitter to mark the achievement, he wrote: "Numbers mean nothing to me. Folk blasting the tunes and singing them like they mean it means everything. Had my back since day one. Only reason I stayed in this game."

