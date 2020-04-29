Gerry Cinnamon reschedules huge outdoor dates for 2021 including Hampden Park gig

Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Paul Gallagher

The Scottish singer-songwriter has now been forced to postpone more dates. Find out when they'll take place in 2021.

Gerry Cinnamon has been forced to postpone his huge dates until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Scottish singer-songwriter previously rescheduled some of his UK tour dates, which would see him visit the likes of London's Alexandra Palace.

However, now the Belter singer has pushed back his upcoming outdoor gigs, which included a huge homecoming date at Glasgow's Hampden Park.

Taking to Twitter with the new dates he wrote: "Rescheduled dates for NI/IRE and Hampden.

"Until next time. Stay safe"

Meanwhile, last week saw Cinnamon score a UK and Irish No.1 with his second studio album The Bonny.

Taking to Twitter to mark the achievement, he wrote: "Numbers mean nothing to me. Folk blasting the tunes and singing them like they mean it means everything. Had my back since day one. Only reason I stayed in this game.

Shout out to all frontline staff."

All tickets remain valid for the new dates:

Gerry Cinnamon's rescheduled outdoor dates for 2021:

Fri 18 June 2021 - Cork Irish Independent Park

Sat 19 June 2021 - Belfast Belsonic

Sat 20 June 2021 - Dublin Malahide Castle

Sat 17 July 2021 - Glasgow Hampden Park

Gerry Cinnamon's previously rescheduled 2020 dates:

15 August 2020 - Newcastle This Is Tomorrow Festival

16 August 2020 - Cardiff Castle

28 August 2020 - Brighton Centre

24 September 2020 - Sheffield FlyDSA Arana

25 September 2020 - Manchester Arena

26 September 2020 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

29 September 2020 - London Alexandra Palace

