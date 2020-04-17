Why is Gerry Cinnamon's new album called The Bonny?

17 April 2020, 13:31 | Updated: 17 April 2020, 13:36

Gerry Cinnamon live
What is the meaning behind Gerry Cinnamon's The Bonny album? Picture: Press

As the Scottish singer-songwriter's sophomore album celebrates its release, we find out the meaning behind its name and title track.

Gerry Cinnamon has just released The Bonny - his long-awaited second studio album.

The record, which follow's 2017's Erratic Cinematic includes tracks such as Canter, Sun Queen and latest single Head In The Clouds.

But what is the significance behind his album name The Bonny and its title track? Find out here.

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon reschedules UK tour dates as he strives to release album on time

Some of the artwork for Gerry Cinnamon's The Bonny album
Gerry Cinnamon's The Bonny is out now. Picture: Artwork/Press

What's the meaning of Gerry Cinnamon's The Bonny?

You might think that The Bonny title refers to the well-known Scottish slang for pretty, but you'd be wrong as Cinnamon revealed it's actually shorthand for bonfire.

Speaking to NME, he said: "In Scotland a bonny is slang for bonfire, but the song isn’t to be taken literally it’s not about an actual bonfire."

The Castlemilk singer added: "The Bonny’s just a metaphor for dreaming something into existence and building it bigger, and even if you don’t care enough about yourself to do it for your own good, maybe try doing it for the people you love."

Listen to the full album now:

It certainly makes sense as an album title for someone who built a grassroots following like Cinnamon.

Talking about how it relates to his career, he told the outlet: "When I was a wee guy I predicted a lot of the stuff that’s happened in the last few years. I told my pals all this shit was going to happen before I could even afford a proper guitar. They thought I was mental. But for some reason I was daft enough to hold on to the ridiculous dream. And here we are, Bonny’s blazing."

However, it's not all smooth sailing once your dreams come true, explained the Scottish bard.

"The sad part you need to learn to accept is that the bigger your bonny gets the more the usual suspects try and piss on it. But if you build it big enough there’s no c*** getting near it."

See the tracklist for The Bonny here:

1. Canter

2. War Song Soldier

3. Where We’re Going

4. Head In The Clouds

5. Dark Days

6. The Bonny

7. Sun Queen

8. Outsiders

9. Roll The Credits

10. Mayhem

11. Six String Gun

12. Every Man’s Truth

Coronavirus: Which gigs and festivals have been cancelled?

Latest Videos

The first official trailer for CAPONE with Tom Hardy is released

When is Capone released, what's the trailer and who stars alongside Tom Hardy?

News

Chris Moyles, Chris Tarrant and Matthew Macfadyen as Major Ingram on Quiz

Chris Tarrant reveals his “beef” about Quiz show to Chris Moyles

The Chris Moyles Show

Dom and Toby try out the coughing technique from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire quiz

Dom & Toby Tarrant recreate the Quiz cough from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

The Chris Moyles Show

David Beckham surprises pensioner at home for Age UK

WATCH: David Beckham surprises pensioner & cancer sufferer in front garden for Age UK

News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matt Lucas and David Walliams Discuss "Little Britain USA" at the Apple Store, Soho - September 24, 2008

Little Britain to return to TV for the first time in over 10 years on The Big Night In

News

The White Stripes in 2001

Match the rock star to the other member of their duo

Quizzes

Matt Lucas on Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 2

Matt Lucas for new Channel 4 lockdown series Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas

News

James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers onstage in Hyde Park in London, 2018

QUIZ: Do You Know the lyrics to the Manics’ If You Tolerate This?

Quizzes

Thank you to our NHS and frontline heroes

Applaud the NHS & our Frontline Heroes in Clap For Our Carers campaign

News

Latest On Radio X

The Smiths in 1984

QUIZ: Guess the Smiths song title from the emojis

Quizzes

Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner in 2007

Who and what is Arctic Monkeys' Brianstorm about?

Arctic Monkeys

Buckethead, performing with Guns N'Roses at the MTV Awards, 2002

The most controversial line-up changes in history

Features

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney speaks out about Chinese wet markets

The Beatles

Radio X presents Liam Gallagher at the O₂ Ritz, Manchester

Liam Gallagher fans claim “selfish" non-NHS "chancers" have tickets to free gig

Liam Gallagher

Freddie Mercury at Ealing Art College in 1969 and David Bowie at home in 1968

David Bowie met Freddie Mercury before they were famous

David Bowie