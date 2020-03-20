Gerry Cinnamon reschedules UK tour dates as he strives to release album on time

Gerry Cinnamon. Picture: Press/Paul Gallagher

Find out when the Scottish singer-songwriter's dates will take place and why he's striving to release The Bonny album on schedule.

Gerry Cinnamon has announced the rescheduling of his early 2020 tour dates due to coronavirus.

The Belter singer took to Twitter to share his new dates, which will take place in August and September, following his huge homecoming show at Glasgow's Hampden Park in July.

However, the Scottish singer-songwriter wanted to assure his fans that he's still releasing his long-awaited sophomore album, The Bonny, on 17th April.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "Alright my pals. Hope everyone's safe and sound and looking after one another.

"Crazy times we're in. You all know the drill with events and stuff. Anyone that knows me knows all I care about is folks having a class night and getting home safe so it's a no brainer to move some of the earlier dates. Not ideal but pales in comparison to the shit other folk are going through."

The Sun Queen singer added: "Re: the album

"Not smart to release during a lockdown when the shops are closed and everyone's isolating, but no chance I'm letting folk down. Never gave a f*** about numbers anyway not gny start now.

Album's out 17th April."

GERRY CINNAMON UK Tour update pic.twitter.com/FdvVIiGSHH — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) March 20, 2020

See Gerry Cinnamon's newly rescheduled 2020 UK tour dates here:

15 August - Newcastle This Is Tomorrow Festival

16 August - Cardiff Castle

28 August - Brighton Centre

24 September - Sheffield FlyDSA Arana

25 September - Manchester Arena

26 September - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

29 September - London Alexandra Palace

