Gerry Cinnamon announces Live at Hampden Park album, confirms album three is "cooking in the pot"
5 May 2023, 11:25 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 11:56
The Scottish singer-songwriter is set to release a live album of his duo of history-making homecoming shows at Hampden Park.
Gerry Cinnamon has today announced the release of his Live At Hampden Park album.
The Castlemilk singer-songwriter is marking his historic homecoming shows at the country's iconic national football stadium summer with a collection of his performance to 100,000 fans from 16th - 17th July.
The life-affirming live album will come as a double LP and CD and includes the likes of Lullaby, The Bonny, Kampire Vampire, Where We're Going and platinum-certified singles Sometimes and Belter.
Gerry Cinnamon - Live At Hampden Park is released on 14th July 2023 and is available to pre-order now.
The record also features the first flavour of new music, with previously unreleased track Sacred, a tribute to his hero Billy Connolly with his own rendition of I Wish I Was in Glasgow, plus favourite Discoland.
Gerry Cinnamon said of the announcement: “Live album out July. Bout time I put out a live album. The tunes aren’t complete until they’re sung live. Crowd are part of the band. Been meaning to do it for years but been caught up in a wee whirlwind. Had to be done for Hampden tho. Album three cooking in the pot as well.”
With the news of Cinnamon's release is a brand new video of his performance of Kampire Vampire, which you can watch below:
Gerry Cinnamon - Kampfire Vampire (Live At Hampden Park)
Gerry Cinnamon - Live at Hampden Park tracklist:
Side A:
Lullaby
Sometimes
What Have You Done
Ghost
Fortune Favours The Bold
Side B:
Sun Queen
Fickle McSelfish
Dark Days
Roll the Credits
Belter
Side C:
Sacred
War Song Soldier
The Bonny
Mayhem
Side D:
Discoland/Wonderful Days/I Wanna Be A Hippy (Medley)
I Wish I Was in Glasgow
Where We're Going
Kampfire Vampire
Canter
