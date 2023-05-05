Gerry Cinnamon announces Live at Hampden Park album, confirms album three is "cooking in the pot"

5 May 2023, 11:25 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 11:56

Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium
Gerry Cinnamon is releasing a live album. Picture: Anthony Mooney

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish singer-songwriter is set to release a live album of his duo of history-making homecoming shows at Hampden Park.

Gerry Cinnamon has today announced the release of his Live At Hampden Park album.

The Castlemilk singer-songwriter is marking his historic homecoming shows at the country's iconic national football stadium summer with a collection of his performance to 100,000 fans from 16th - 17th July.

The life-affirming live album will come as a double LP and CD and includes the likes of Lullaby, The Bonny, Kampire Vampire, Where We're Going and platinum-certified singles Sometimes and Belter.

Gerry Cinnamon - Live At Hampden Park is released on 14th July 2023 and is available to pre-order now.

Gerry Cinnamon's Live At Hampden Park LP
Gerry Cinnamon's Live At Hampden Park LP. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon plays two epic homecoming shows at Glasgow's Hampden Park Stadium

The record also features the first flavour of new music, with previously unreleased track Sacred, a tribute to his hero Billy Connolly with his own rendition of I Wish I Was in Glasgow, plus favourite Discoland.

Gerry Cinnamon said of the announcement: “Live album out July. Bout time I put out a live album. The tunes aren’t complete until they’re sung live. Crowd are part of the band. Been meaning to do it for years but been caught up in a wee whirlwind. Had to be done for Hampden tho. Album three cooking in the pot as well.”

With the news of Cinnamon's release is a brand new video of his performance of Kampire Vampire, which you can watch below:

Gerry Cinnamon - Kampfire Vampire (Live At Hampden Park)

Gerry Cinnamon - Live at Hampden Park tracklist:

Side A:
Lullaby
Sometimes
What Have You Done
Ghost
Fortune Favours The Bold


Side B:
Sun Queen
Fickle McSelfish
Dark Days
Roll the Credits
Belter


Side C:
Sacred
War Song Soldier
The Bonny
Mayhem


Side D:
Discoland/Wonderful Days/I Wanna Be A Hippy (Medley)
I Wish I Was in Glasgow
Where We're Going
Kampfire Vampire
Canter

Gerry Cinnamon shares clip of special moment during Newcastle performance

READ MORE - Martin Compston: "Gerry Cinnamon is one of the best singer-songwriters of the decade"

