Gerry Cinnamon plays two epic homecoming shows at Glasgow's Hampden Park Stadium

Gerry Cinnamon plays Glasgow's Hampden Park Stadium. Picture: Anothony Mooney

The Scottish singer-songwriter played two triumphant gets at the Glasgow stadium. Find out what went down and what he played on his setlist.

Gerry Cinnamon played two homecoming dates at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow last week.

The Scottish phenomenon closed his UK summer dates in style with a duo of gigs at the country's national football stadium to a crowd of 100,000 fans.

Cinnamon's mammoth dates at the stadium didn't just mark long awaited landmark shows, but saw the singer-songwriter make history as he became the first independent act and the first Scot to sell out multiple nights at the stadium.

Find out what he played on each night here.

Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium. Picture: Anthony Mooney

Special guests across the weekend came in the form of The Charlatans, Jake Bugg, The Snuts, Travis and Vistas, who all provided the perfect warm-up to Cinnamon's anthemic set.

Crowds gather to watch Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium. Picture: Anthony Mooney

Drawing from his two hit albums, Cinnamon played the likes of Dark Days, Sun Queen, Where We’re Going and the platinum-certified singles Sometimes and Belter for a hungry crowd.

He also offered up a taste of new music, playing unreleased track Sacred and a stunning tribute to his hero Billy Connolly with his own rendition of I Wish I Was in Glasgow.

Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium. Picture: Anthony Mooney

Gerry Cinnamon setlist at Hampden Park Stadium on 16th July:

1. Lullaby

2. Sometimes

3 What Have You Done

4. Fickle McSelfish

5. Ghost

6. Sun Queen

7. War Song Soldier

8. Keysies

9. Fortune Favours The Bold

10. Roll the Credits

11. Sacred

12. Dark Days

13. Belter

14. Discoland

15. Mayhem

16. Kampfire Vampire

17. I wish I was In Glasgow (Billy Connolly cover)

18. Where We're Going

19. Canter

Gerry Cinnamon said of his two milestone gigs: "Unbelievable gig. Unbelievable atmosphere. 3 year in the making. Folk there from the four corners of the world.

"Cheers everybody. Been there since day 1. Means the world. Love yous".

