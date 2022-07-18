Gerry Cinnamon plays two epic homecoming shows at Glasgow's Hampden Park Stadium

18 July 2022, 12:30

Gerry Cinnamon plays Glasgow's Hampden Park Stadium
Gerry Cinnamon plays Glasgow's Hampden Park Stadium. Picture: Anothony Mooney

The Scottish singer-songwriter played two triumphant gets at the Glasgow stadium. Find out what went down and what he played on his setlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gerry Cinnamon played two homecoming dates at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow last week.

The Scottish phenomenon closed his UK summer dates in style with a duo of gigs at the country's national football stadium to a crowd of 100,000 fans.

Cinnamon's mammoth dates at the stadium didn't just mark long awaited landmark shows, but saw the singer-songwriter make history as he became the first independent act and the first Scot to sell out multiple nights at the stadium.

Find out what he played on each night here.

READ MORE: Gerry Cinnamon plays huge duo of Welsh gigs in Swansea and Cardiff

Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium
Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium. Picture: Anthony Mooney

Special guests across the weekend came in the form of The Charlatans, Jake Bugg, The Snuts, Travis and Vistas, who all provided the perfect warm-up to Cinnamon's anthemic set.

Crowds gather to watch Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium
Crowds gather to watch Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium. Picture: Anthony Mooney

Drawing from his two hit albums, Cinnamon played the likes of Dark Days, Sun Queen, Where We’re Going and the platinum-certified singles Sometimes and Belter for a hungry crowd.

He also offered up a taste of new music, playing unreleased track Sacred and a stunning tribute to his hero Billy Connolly with his own rendition of I Wish I Was in Glasgow.

Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium
Gerry Cinnamon at Hampden Park Stadium. Picture: Anthony Mooney

Gerry Cinnamon setlist at Hampden Park Stadium on 16th July:

1. Lullaby

2. Sometimes

3 What Have You Done

4. Fickle McSelfish

5. Ghost

6. Sun Queen

7. War Song Soldier

8. Keysies

9. Fortune Favours The Bold

10. Roll the Credits

11. Sacred

12. Dark Days

13. Belter

14. Discoland

15. Mayhem

16. Kampfire Vampire

17. I wish I was In Glasgow (Billy Connolly cover)

18. Where We're Going

19. Canter

Gerry Cinnamon said of his two milestone gigs: "Unbelievable gig. Unbelievable atmosphere. 3 year in the making. Folk there from the four corners of the world.

"Cheers everybody. Been there since day 1. Means the world. Love yous".

READ MORE: Why is Gerry Cinnamon's new album called The Bonny?

Latest Videos

Matt falls foul of the electric shock prank

Pippa and Matt play her shocking hen do quiz

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 1

The truth about Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and Will Ferrell

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sam Fender live at the O2 Ritz Manchester

WATCH: Sam Fender performs live for Radio X at the O₂ Ritz Manchester

Sam Fender

James May on The Chris Moyles Show

James May's theory about Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and self-service checkouts is spot on

Latest News

See more Latest News

Latitude Festival, 2021

Latitude Festival 2022: Headliners, line-up, stage times and more

Latitude Festival 2022

Gang of Youths press

Gang of Youths announce new UK & Irish dates for Autumn 2022

Blink 182's Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker

Matt Skiba doesn't know if he's still in Blink 182

News

Ian Curtis performing live with Joy Division in January 1980

Why the sleeve to Closer by Joy Division was controversial

Joy Division

Best Manchester Albums

25 classic albums from Manchester

Latest On Radio X

The temperature is rising... can you name the artists who recorded these songs?

Can you match the artist to the hot weather song?

Quizzes

Which band is this drummer in?

Can you match 100% of these drummers to their bands?

Quizzes

Queen in 1970

Queen crowned the greatest rock band of all time in new poll

Queen

Alan McGee, co owner Creation Records label

19 indie record labels that changed the face of music

Jack White with Alicia Keys in the Another Way To Die video inset

Jack White says Bond theme is "one of the most divisive things" he's ever done

News

The Beatles in Yellow Submarine

Is Yellow Submarine by The Beatles really about drugs?

The Beatles