Gerry Cinnamon plays huge duo of Welsh gigs in Swansea and Cardiff
6 June 2022, 15:01 | Updated: 6 June 2022, 16:24
The Belter singer played a huge outdoor show in Swansea's Singleton Park this weekend before heading to Cardiff Castle.
Gerry Cinnamon played huge outdoor show in Swansea’s Singleton Park last week, helping to kick off his string of tour dates for the summer.
Marking the second biggest show in the city ever (only bested by Stereophonics) the Scottish singer-songwriter played bangers across his two albums to a throng of 25,000 fans.
Playing songs from across his two hit albums, Gerry treated his fans to an 18-track set, which included the likes of Belter, Canter, Lullaby, Sun Queen, Sometimes and Dark Days.
Unsurprisingly, the crowds were absolutely ecstatic to have him back on tour and they made their enthusiasm clear as they lit flares and sat on each other's shoulders while belting out his anthems.
Not content to rock Wales once in one weekend, Gerry then headed to Cardiff for a show at Cardiff Castle to do it all over again.
Get the setlist for Gerry Cinnamon's gig at Singleton Park, Swansea on 4th June 2022:
- Lullaby
- Sometimes
- What Have You Done
- Fickle McSelfish
- Ghost
- Sun Queen
- War Song Soldier
- Keysies
- Fortune Favours The Bold
- Roll the Credits
- Sacred
- Dark Days
- Belter
- Discoland
- Mayhem
- Kampfire Vampire
Encore:
17. Where We're Going
18. Canter
Outro (Canter)
See Gerry’s remaining UK and Ireland dates:
- Jun 14 - Gleneagle INEC Arena, Killarney, IE
- Jun 15 - Irish Independent Park, Cork, IE
- Jun 16 - Belsonic, BelfastJun 19 - Malahide Castle, Dublin, IE
- Jul 16 - Hampden Park, Glasgow
- Jul 17 - Hampden Park, Glasgow