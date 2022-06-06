Gerry Cinnamon plays huge duo of Welsh gigs in Swansea and Cardiff

6 June 2022, 15:01 | Updated: 6 June 2022, 16:24

Gerry Cinnamon and the crowd's at Swansea's Singleton Park on 4th June
Gerry Cinnamon and the crowd's at Swansea's Singleton Park on 4th June. Picture: Press

The Belter singer played a huge outdoor show in Swansea's Singleton Park this weekend before heading to Cardiff Castle.

Gerry Cinnamon played huge outdoor show in Swansea’s Singleton Park last week, helping to kick off his string of tour dates for the summer.

Marking the second biggest show in the city ever (only bested by Stereophonics) the Scottish singer-songwriter played bangers across his two albums to a throng of 25,000 fans.

Gerry Cinnamon plays Swansea on 4th June 2022
Gerry Cinnamon plays Swansea on 4th June 2022. Picture: Press

Playing songs from across his two hit albums, Gerry treated his fans to an 18-track set, which included the likes of Belter, Canter, Lullaby, Sun Queen, Sometimes and Dark Days.

Gerry Cinnamon in Swansea
Gerry Cinnamon played Swansea's Singleton Park on the weekend. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Why is Gerry Cinnamon's album called The Bonny?

Unsurprisingly, the crowds were absolutely ecstatic to have him back on tour and they made their enthusiasm clear as they lit flares and sat on each other's shoulders while belting out his anthems.

Fans at Gerry Cinnamon's Swansea gig on 4th June 2022
Fans at Gerry Cinnamon's Swansea gig on 4th June 2022. Picture: Press

Not content to rock Wales once in one weekend, Gerry then headed to Cardiff for a show at Cardiff Castle to do it all over again.

Get the setlist for Gerry Cinnamon's gig at Singleton Park, Swansea on 4th June 2022:

  1. Lullaby
  2. Sometimes
  3. What Have You Done
  4. Fickle McSelfish
  5. Ghost
  6. Sun Queen
  7. War Song Soldier
  8. Keysies
  9. Fortune Favours The Bold
  10. Roll the Credits
  11. Sacred
  12. Dark Days
  13. Belter
  14. Discoland
  15. Mayhem
  16. Kampfire Vampire

Encore:

17. Where We're Going
18. Canter
Outro (Canter)

See Gerry’s remaining UK and Ireland dates:

  • Jun 14 - Gleneagle INEC Arena, Killarney, IE
  • Jun 15 - Irish Independent Park, Cork, IE
  • Jun 16 - Belsonic, BelfastJun 19 - Malahide Castle, Dublin, IE
  • Jul 16 - Hampden Park, Glasgow
  • Jul 17 - Hampden Park, Glasgow

