When Dave Grohl was reunited with the guy who strapped up his leg in Sweden

Dave Grohl reunites with the doctor who strapped him up when he fell in Sweden. Picture: 1. Getty 2. Twitter/Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

We remember the day the Foos frontman came face to face with the man who helped him after he broke his leg in Sweden in 2015.

Music fans will remember the moment Dave Grohl fell and seriously injured his leg on stage in Gothenburg, Sweden.

But no one will remember it more than the Foo Fighters frontman himself, who returned to the stage to play more songs despite being in absolute agony.

The Learn To Fly rocker went on to find out that his leg was actually seriously broken, but at the time he insisted on being strapped up and given a few injections for the pain while a medic held his leg down.

Amazingly, that moment happened a whopping six years ago this week!

The rock star mishap will forever be embedded in all our memories, but do you remember the moment Grohl was finally reunited with the healthcare professional who helped him in his hour of need?

Back in 2017, Foo Fighters frontman took to Twitter to share a selfie of the pair alongside an image of the event.

After their gig the Foos famously had to cancel their headline slot at Glastonbury Festival, with Florence + The Machine moved up the bill.

At the time, Florence Welch performed Times Like These as tribute to the band, and in 2017 Dave Grohl repaid the favour by singing it back to her.

Speaking to the crowd at the festival, Grohl said: "... My friend, Florence, got to headline that year. And I'm very happy that that happened. Because you know what? I thought she should have been headlining anyway... And all of a sudden, she started playing a Foo Fighters song. Way better than we've ever played a Foo Fighters song..."

Watch the moment below:

Recalling how he cried when watching her performance, Grohl told Radio X: "I remember when I heard that Florence + The Machine were playing. I was really excited because I love them and I love her and knowing that they were taking our place made me really happy."

He added: "And then I heard that they did a cover of our song, Times Like These, and I was in a wheelchair with my laptop listening to it, and it really got me choked up man.

"Tears started coming down my face. Not [because] I’d missed the show, but it was such a touching moment for me personally."

