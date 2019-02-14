Dave Grohl explains why Foo Fighters "can't break up"

The Learn To Fly rocker has discussed Foo Fighters' longevity and the prospect of them ever parting ways.

Dave Grohl has revealed why Foo Fighters "can't" split.

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer took part in a Q&A with Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino at the Pollstar Live conference on Tuesday 12 February, where he discussed everything from the late Kurt Cobain to the future of Rock 'N' Roll.

Talking about Foo Fighters' longevity and how he never imagined them lasting so long, he revealed: "The first 20 years of our band, I thought, ‘Let’s make another record and call it a day. Get one more in there.’"

However, explaining how his outlook has changed, the Learn To Fly rocker added: "Now we can’t break up. Imagine grandparents getting a divorce. I’m sure it happens, but you’d be like, ‘Why?'”

Grohl also took the time in the interview to praise LA based singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and compare her growing popularity to that of Nirvana in 1991.

Speaking about the young artist whose full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, he said: "My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish. The same thing is happening with her that happened with Nirvana in 1991."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "People say, ‘Is rock dead?’ When I look at someone like Billie Eilish, rock and roll is not close to dead!”

Grohl's daughters aren't the only rock star kids who have a big thing for the LA singer.

Last year saw Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea enjoy a gig night with his daughter Sunny, where they watched Billie Eilish play The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Posting a selfie with his youngest child, he wrote: "Me and Sun whoopin it up at the Billie eilish concert. There comes a time when a youngster stops buying into the pop bullshit the corporate demographic people are dishing out, and starts to connect with music that is being expressed from someone’s unique and mysterious heart."

It's not the first time Flea - whose real name is Michael Balzary - shared his daughter's love of music with the world.

Last year the Dark Necessities rocker shared an Instagram story of himself messing around with her while she sang in the car.

Unfortunately their duet was cut short due to their phone falling off the dashboard, but the 14-second clip was enough to prove the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to music.

Dave Grohl's daughter Violet also has a talent for singing, and has been accompanied by her rock star father on more than one occasion on her cover of Adele's When We Were Young.

See them in action here:

