Watch Foo Fighters' trippy Chasing Birds video

Dave Grohl and co shared the animated video for 4/20, the day which traditionally celebrates all things cannabis.

Foo Fighters released an official video for Chasing Birds in honour of 4/20 this week.

The unofficial day is observed by fans of cannabis every 20 April, and Dave Grohl and co chose to mark the day with a colourful animated video.

The single, which was originally released in February, is a dreamy track, which sees the band perform in the desert as their bodies and their surroundings distort and transform.

It's fair to say the animated video was probably made with fans of 4/20 in mind, but there are a few gory moments, which include the Learn To Fly rockers being dismembered.

Watch it here:

It's not the first gift Foos have given us this week, as they also shared a teaser clip from upcoming series From Cradle To Stage.

The docuseries, which is taken from Dave Grohl's mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl's,book of the same name, will seek to explore the relationship between global musicians and the mothers who gave birth to them.

Sharing a clip on Foo Fighters' Twitter account, Grohl wrote: "Having the opportunity to tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. May 6th on @paramountplus."

He added: "I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse."

I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse. Streaming May 6th on @paramountplus. https://t.co/1mY39Gn9cA#FromCradleToStage pic.twitter.com/0pCAiDZgia — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 18, 2021

That's not all though. Fans can expect to also see big Dave celebrate the art of the van tour in WHAT DRIVES US.

The documentary, which features everyone from Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea to St. Vincent talking about the unique experience of touring, will air on Friday 30 April exclusively on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Channels in the US and outside the US or in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below:

