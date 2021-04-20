From Cradle To Stage: How to watch Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia's docuseries

Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia in From Cradle To Stage documentary series. Picture: Twitter/Foo Fighters

By Jenny Mensah

A first look at the documentary from Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia, inspired by her book of the same name, has been released. Find out how to watch it here.

A first look at From Cradle To Stage has been unveiled this week.

The documentary series, which is taken from Dave Grohl's mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl's, book of the same name will seek to explore the relationship between global musicians and the mothers who birthed them.

Sharing a clip on Foo Fighters' Twitter account, Grohl wrote: "Having the opportunity to tell the stories of these amazing women behind the curtain not only shed some light on the music that they inspired, but also made me appreciate the love that I was given from my own mother, my best friend. May 6th on @paramountplus."

He added: "I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse."

See the teaser for the documentary series here and find out where and when and how you can watch it.

I believe that the relationship between a musician and their mother is so important because it’s the foundation of their understanding of love, which is surely every artist’s greatest muse. Streaming May 6th on @paramountplus. https://t.co/1mY39Gn9cA#FromCradleToStage pic.twitter.com/0pCAiDZgia — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 18, 2021

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger teams up with Foo Fighters Dave Grohl on s

How can you watch From Cradle To Stage?

From Cradle to Stage is available to stream from 6 May 2021 on Paramount Plus - on US Mother's Day.

Who will feature in From Cradle To Stage:

The musician-and-mother duos set for the series include Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda and Bev Lambert, Imagine Dragons‘ Dan Reynolds and Christine Reynolds, Brandi and Teresa Carlile, Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello and Mary Morello, plus Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Mary Weinrib.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl shares album tips for homeschooling

The news comes in the same month that Grohl announced his autographical book The Storyteller.

The memoir is the result of Grohl's Dave's True Stories account on Instagram and Medium, in which the Foo Fighters and Nirvana star shared memories of his lengthy career in music while in lockdown.

Grohl describes The Storyteller as "a collection of memories of a life lived loud. From my early days growing up in the suburbs of Washington, DC, to hitting the road at the age of 18, and all the music that followed, I can now share these adventures with the world, as seen and heard from behind the microphone."

Get an audio sample of the book here:

The book, which is to be published by Simon and Schuster, will include tales from Dave's life from "hitting the road with Scream at 18 years old, to my time in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, jamming with Iggy Pop or playing at the Academy Awards or dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, drumming for Tom Petty or meeting Sir Paul McCartney at Royal Albert Hall..."

Back in February this year, Grohl had hinted at the possibility of a book based on his memories to Radio X. "I suppose it could be a book someday," he told Chris Moyles. ""I had this list of, like, 50 ridiculous things that have happened to me over the last 52 years and just started writing.

"I found it just as rewarding as writing songs and performing, in a way."

Not one to rest on his laurels, Grohl is also releasing a documentary about the experience of a band's early days of touring in vans.

The documentary, which features everyone from Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea to St. Vincent talking about the unique experience of touring, will air on Friday 30 April exclusively on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Channels in the US and outside the US or in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below:

READ MORE: How to watch Dave Grohl's WHAT DRIVES US documentary