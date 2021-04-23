Dave Grohl and daughter Violet share cover of X’s Nausea

The Foo Fighters frontman and his eldest daughter have released a cover of X's Nausea ahead of his WHAT DRIVES US documentary.

Dave Grohl and his teenage daughter Violet Grohl have shared a new duet.

The Foo Fighters rocker has covered X's Nausea with his eldest child for his upcoming WHAT DRIVES US documentary to celebrate both the band and his familial connection to them.

The 52-year-old rocker - who also shares Harper, 12, and Ophelia, six, with wife Jordyn Blum - explained how, following Nirvana's 1992 world tour, his grandmother told him he could be related to X drummer DJ Bonebrake because his surname was her maiden name. In 2007 after a Foo Fighters gig, he also recalled how he and other members of his family had a reunion with the musician.

He recalled: "After the show, Pat [Smear] brought DJ to the dressing room backstage, where my mother, sister and I were having drinks. "As he came through the door, we all stood up and warmly greeted him like a long lost relative, inspecting every feature, desperately trying to identify the trademark family brow or chin, passed down over centuries.

"Long discussions of distant relatives and our historic family tree ensued, and by the end of the night we parted ways feeling a bit more connected to the lineage that brought us to this place, musical and otherwise."

After finishing work on WHAT DRIVES US and watching it back, he felt it was important to commemorate those connections in some way.

The rocker wrote in the third part of his lengthy post: “I wanted to record a song that would not only pay tribute to the people and music that influenced me to become a musician, but also to pay tribute to my long family history.

"So what better than an X song? And what better person to sing it than my daughter, Violet Grohl, another descendant of Johann Christian Beinbrech. "I picked up one of my favorite X songs, 'Nausea', from their 1980 debut album 'Los Angeles' and forwarded it to Violet, hoping that she would agree to my most impulsive idea.

"Anyone who has ever heard Violet sing knows that she was certainly capable of doing it, but it was just a matter of getting her in front of the microphone to record, something that the two of us had never done together before. It felt so meaningful to have the first song Violet and I record together be a tribute to our Bonebrake heritage.”

Grohl has previously praised his daughter's voice and called her the best singer in the Grohl family.

"Violet is an incredibly talented musician," he told the BBC. "She can pick up an instrument and learn it within a week. She has perfect pitch and sings from her gut. And she's well aware that she's the best vocalist in the Grohl family."

The Learn To Fly rocker added: "To be her drummer is one of my life dreams."

Speaking of how Violet came to appear on the band's 10th studio album, Grohl recalled: "One day, [producer] Greg Kurstin said: ‘Hey Violet, would you like to do a back-up vocal?’ And she got behind the microphone, she did a few takes and on the chorus of Making A Fire, that’s Violet’s high vocal in there.

“It seemed very natural [but] it didn’t seem official until my accountant called a few months ago and asked where she should deposit Violet’s cheque.

"And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ She said, ‘Well, she sang on the album so she has to be paid for playing on the record.’ And I said, ‘You can take that money and give it to me, and I’ll put it in an account for Violet that she can open when she’s 18 years old!'"

