VIDEO: Dave Grohl Talks Being "In Love" With Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters frontman has recalled a drinking game with the drummer, and revealed how he knew they'd be "best friends for life".

Dave Grohl knew he'd be “best friends for life” with Taylor Hawkins when he met him.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of Foo Fighters' gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium last week, the frontman recalled a drinking game between them when he first joined the band.

Watch our video above.

The Learn To Fly rocker revealed: “He doesn’t drink any more but I do remember when he first joined the band, we were like in love with each other. The first time we had a beer together, we were like, we’re gonna be best friends for life. And it’s true, we’re like this."

Grohl continued: "So he joins the band, and I had him come over to my house in Los Angeles and we sat in front of my stereo and we played records, with a bottle of tequila.

"We’d do a shot of tequila and listen to a song, do a shot of tequila and listen to a song, do a shot… And the he started saying, let’s do two in a row, so he’d do two tequilas in a row, then listen to a song… then we’d do three in a row and he went, Hold on… and he went to the bathroom and just threw up all over the place.

"He came back and said, right let’s do FOUR in a row…”

Dave Grohl also recently revealed how Taylor Swift "saved (his) ass" at a party with Paul McCartney.

Speaking to James Corden, the Foo Fighters frontman recalled how The Beatles legend began singing and playing the piano, before people started to pressure him to go up.

Watch a clip of the interview here, courtesy of The Late Late Show with James Corden:

"Paul got up and he started playing this song on piano," explained the Walk singer.

"And it was a new song. And it was amazing just to sit in this living room and watch him play piano.

"And he finished, and then everyone turned to me and said: 'Alright Dave, play a song.' And I can't play piano and I was a little out of sorts at that point, and all the guitars are left handed and I'm like 'oh my god, oh my god what do I do?'

"And right at that point Taylor Swift gets up and says: 'I'll do a song!'"

He added: "She saved my ass!"

If that wasn't enough gracious, it turns out Taylor Swift chose to sing Foo Fighters' Best Of You too.

Nice touch.

Grohl also revealed to Radio X which support act has most impressed them on tour.

Watch our video below:

Speaking to Gordon Smart, he named British band The Struts, adding: "I guess they don’t get a lot of love in England, but in America, they’re the best opening band we’ve ever had.

“That kid Luke [Spiller], the singer, it’s unbelievable.

"He’ll walk out in front of an audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where nobody has ever heard of them and by the end of the show he’ll have the entire audience in the palm of his hand.”

He added: "I love seeing that. To see an audience turn like that is not easy.”

The rocker also revealed how he came to be known as Dave Grohl instead of David Grohl.

"This is the thing," exclaimed the rocker. "That's how I could tell people that have known me before Nirvana."

"Because on the record Nevermind I think I'm credited as Dave Grohl, so after that everyone just called me [that]."But my entire life everyone had called me David, then I became a Dave..."

Find out more here:

"Because on the record Nevermind I think I'm credited as Dave Grohl, so after that everyone just called me [that].

"But my entire life everyone had called me David, then I became a Dave..."

Oh, and just in case you were wondering, his middle name is Eric, which makes the rocker's full name David Eric Grohl.