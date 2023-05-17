Foo Fighters unveil new track Under You and free global streaming event

Foo Fighters performing at Reading Festival 2019. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

Dave Grohl and co will present a behind-the-scenes special "Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts" to launch their new album this weekend.

Foo Fighters have released another new track and announced details of a free global streaming event that will give fans an intimate view of preparations for the band's forthcoming tour.

Under You joins Rescued as teasers for the upcoming new album But Here We Are, which marks the group's first new material since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022. You can stream the track right here.

Foo Fighters - Under You (Lyric Video)

Dave Grohl and his colleagues will present Foo Fighters: Preparing Music For Concerts on Sunday 21st May, which will feature exclusive behind the scenes footage from the band's 606 Studios as they prepare to go back on the road.

The show will include debut performances from But Here We Are and will premiere on 21st May at 8pm BST / 3pm EST / 12pm PST exclusively at https://foofighters.veeps.com/, with on-demand repeat viewing enabled from 24th May.

Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour will kick off May 24 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH.

Foo Fighters Preparing Music For Concerts will air 21st May. Picture: Press

Foo Fighters have also confirmed UK dates are “soon to be announced”. As spotted by UK fan account Foo Fighters UK, Dave Grohl and co have invited fans to pre-order their But Here We Are album and on top of the bundles listed on their website is the message: "Pre-order any format of 'But Here We Are' for pre-sale code access to forthcoming and soon-to-be announced UK live dates."

Foo Fighters - Rescued (Lyric Video)

Foo Fighters - Times Like These at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

But Here We Are is the follow-up to 2021's Medicine At Midnight and marks the first new material from Grohl and the band since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

In a statement, the band said: "A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family."

The statement goes on: "But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life."

But Here We Are is available to pre-order via FooFighters.com, with Under You available to download today (17th May).

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are album track listing

Rescued Under You Hearing Voices But Here We Are The Glass Nothing At All Show Me How Beyond Me The Teacher Rest

