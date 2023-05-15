Foo Fighters confirm UK dates are “soon to be announced”

Foo Fighters have teased UK dates are on their way. Picture: John Medina/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co have pledged that they will be announcing dates for this side of the pond very shortly.

Foo Fighters have confirmed UK dates are “soon to be announced”.

The Learn to Fly rockers are set to embark on North American dates , which mark their first official shows since the passing of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins. Now it looks like they will play live dates on this side of the pond.

As spotted by UK fan account Foo Fighters UK, Dave Grohl and co have invited fans to pre-order their But Here We Are album and on top of the bundles listed on their website is the message: "Pre-order any format of 'But Here We Are' for pre-sale code access to forthcoming and soon-to-be announced UK live dates."

See their message here:

Foo Fighters tease UK dates are coming "soon". Picture: Foo Fighters

Last month saw the Foos announce their first album since the passing of Taylor Hawkins, and share its lead single Rescued.

The new album is the follow-up to 2021's Medicine At Midnight and marks the first new material from Grohl and the band since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

In a statement, the band said: "A brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year, But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family."

The statement goes on: "But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life."

But Here We Are is available to pre-order via FooFighters.com, with Rescued available to download today (19th April).

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are album track listing

Rescued Under You Hearing Voices But Here We Are The Glass Nothing At All Show Me How Beyond Me The Teacher Rest

