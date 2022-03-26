Taylor Hawkins: his life in words and pictures
26 March 2022, 12:52 | Updated: 26 March 2022, 12:58
The Foo Fighters drummer has tragically died, aged 50. Radio X pays tributes with a look back at his life... in his own words.
"Bohemian Rhapsody is the first song I remember hearing as a kid. And I just thought it was funny."
"Life is funny. If you don't laugh, you're in trouble."
On Noel Gallagher's joke about getting a petition to have Foo Fighters split up: "he was really mean. He was really a jerk."
"I don't have perfect pitch. My drums sound like a drummer, not a drum machine."
"I'm not trying to be the next Dave Grohl or Phil Collins."
"I make a living playing rock n' roll. I'm not going to complain about anything."
"Alanis - I love and I miss you. Thank you for my big break. I’d be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her!"
"Why go on vacation when work is so much more fun?"
"I love Donna Summer, and I love ABBA. I love late '70s disco. I love the Bee Gees. I just love that period of recording."
"This business can be tough, and I just consider myself incredibly lucky to have had the career that I have, and to still be having so much fun playing drums and making music."