Taylor Hawkins: his life in words and pictures

26 March 2022, 12:52 | Updated: 26 March 2022, 12:58

Taylor Hawkins at the premiere for the Foo Fighters movie Studio 666, on 16th February 2022
Taylor Hawkins at the premiere for the Foo Fighters movie Studio 666, on 16th February 2022. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

The Foo Fighters drummer has tragically died, aged 50. Radio X pays tributes with a look back at his life... in his own words.

  1. "Bohemian Rhapsody is the first song I remember hearing as a kid. And I just thought it was funny."

    Taylor Hawins takes the mic at the Ohana Festival Encore weekend in October 2021
    Taylor Hawins takes the mic at the Ohana Festival Encore weekend in October 2021. Picture: GettyScott Dudelson/Getty Images

  2. "Life is funny. If you don't laugh, you're in trouble."

    Taylor Hawkins behind the drumkit in Mexico, November 2021
    Taylor Hawkins behind the drumkit in Mexico, November 2021. Picture: GettyMedios y Media/Getty Images

  3. On Noel Gallagher's joke about getting a petition to have Foo Fighters split up: "he was really mean. He was really a jerk."

    Taylor Hawkins plays with Foo Fighters at the after party for the premiere of Studio 666 in February 2022
    Taylor Hawkins plays with Foo Fighters at the after party for the premiere of Studio 666 in February 2022. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images

  4. "I don't have perfect pitch. My drums sound like a drummer, not a drum machine."

    Taylor Hawkins performing with Foo Fighters at the 2017 NOS Alive festival in Portugal
    Taylor Hawkins performing with Foo Fighters at the 2017 NOS Alive festival in Portugal. Picture: Pedro Gomes/Redferns/Getty

  5. "I'm not trying to be the next Dave Grohl or Phil Collins."

    Tayor Hawkins steps out from behind the drum kit at the 2019 BeachLife festival in California
    Tayor Hawkins steps out from behind the drum kit at the 2019 BeachLife festival in California. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

  6. "I make a living playing rock n' roll. I'm not going to complain about anything."

    Taylor Hawkins at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO live stream in January 2021
    Taylor Hawkins at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO live stream in January 2021. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

  7. "Alanis - I love and I miss you. Thank you for my big break. I’d be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her!"

    Alanis Morissette performs onstage with Taylor Hawkins, circa 1995.
    Alanis Morissette performs onstage with Taylor Hawkins, circa 1995. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

  8. "Why go on vacation when work is so much more fun?"

    Foo Fighters in 2005: ate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Shiflett.
    Foo Fighters in 2005: ate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, and Chris Shiflett. Picture: Simon Hayter/Toronto Star via Getty Images

  9. "I love Donna Summer, and I love ABBA. I love late '70s disco. I love the Bee Gees. I just love that period of recording."

    Taylor Hawkins, playing with Foo Fighters in Australia in March 2022
    Taylor Hawkins, playing with Foo Fighters in Australia in March 2022. Picture: Paul Rovere/The Age/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

  10. "This business can be tough, and I just consider myself incredibly lucky to have had the career that I have, and to still be having so much fun playing drums and making music."

    Foo Fighters in Melbourne, 2002: Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Shiflett
    Foo Fighters in Melbourne, 2002: Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Chris Shiflett. Picture: Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty

More on Foo Fighters

See more More on Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins at Los Angeles Premiere Of "Studio 666" - After Party

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies, aged 50

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins in 2010

How Taylor Hawkins got the call to join Foo Fighters

Taylor Hawkins on Queen

Taylor Hawkins geeking out over Bohemian Rhapsody is genius

Dave Grohl - London 1997

What does Dave Grohl whisper in Everlong by Foo Fighters?

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Reading Festival 2019 - Day Three

Has Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl ever sung a Nirvana song?

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Radio X 00s Live Playlist - listen now!

Glastonbury Festival Pyramid Stage 2019

Glastonbury Festival ticket resale 2022: How to buy tickets

Festivals

Sam Fender

Sam Fender tells school snobs to "f*** off" when they ask him to play their weddings

Sam Fender

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs returns on Easter Monday

Radio X Best Of British with Greggs is back - Vote Now!

News

Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul season 6: Final series release date revealed

News