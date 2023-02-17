Foo Fighters pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins on what would have been his 51st birthday

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl with their late drummer Taylor Hawkins inset. Picture: 1. Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA

By Jenny Mensah

Dave Grohl and co took to social media to remember their beloved drummer, who sadly died in March 2022.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Foo Fighters have marked what would have been Taylor Hawkins’ birthday.

The Learn To Fly rockers have been mourning the loss of their beloved drummer since he tragically died on 25th March 2022, aged just 50 years old.

Now the band have taken to social media to mark what would have been his 51st Birthday on 17th February 2023.

Sharing a photo of the musician on Instagram, the band simply wrote: "Miss you so much."

READ MORE - Taylor Hawkins: his life in words and pictures

The band paid tribute to the rocker shortly after his passing with not one, but two tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles respectively.

The London leg of Foo Fighters and the Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert saw an opening performance from Liam Gallagher of Rock N' Roll Star and Live Forever.

The six-hour long gig also saw performances from the likes of Josh Homme, Nile Rodgers and Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen.

The LA gig was opened by Grohl's daughter Violet, who gave a moving rendition of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. It also included performances from Queen, Alanis Morissette, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, P!nk, Miley Cyrus, Wolf Van Halen, Them Crooked Vultures, Def Leppard and Joan Jett.

Grohl ended the incredible 53-set gig with an emotional performance of Everlong, accompanied on the drums by Taylor Hawkins' close friend, Chad Smith.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters announce first show since the death of Taylor Hawkins

Foos started off the new year by announcing their plans to continue on as a band.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a statement, which began: "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us."

They continued: "Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together.

"A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were-and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward. We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again -and we will soon-he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

The band have since gone on to announce headline dates at the likes of the likes of Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, The Town, Homecoming Festival, Fuji Rocks, plus Rock AM Ring and Rock IM Park 2023.

READ MORE: The celebrities and public figures we lost in 2022